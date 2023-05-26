A quintal of smuggled cigarettes seized – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 26 – 100 kilos of cigarettes in two garages, all without the seals of the state monopolies This is the discovery of the carabinieri of the Marano section of Naples and of the Melito lieutenant. A 29-year-old from Melito, already known to the police, ended up in handcuffs. The premises searched were used by the man, the Carabinieri explain, to store cartons of “blondes” to be placed on the black market. The cargo was seized and the 29-year-old was arrested. He is now under house arrest awaiting trial.



Not only this during a 24-hour check carried out by the soldiers of the Marano company in the city of Melito. Also in trouble is a 21-year-old local man, with a clean record, caught on the street with a switchblade in his pockets.



For him a complaint for illegal carrying of weapons and the seizure of the blade.



A 20-year-old Neapolitan already known to the police has been arrested for possession of drugs for the purpose of dealing. During a street search, the military found 26 sticks of hashish and 7 bags of marijuana. In his pocket also 225 euros in cash considered illicit proceeds. The 20-year-old ended up in jail. (HANDLE).

