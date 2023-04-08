Home News A rare snake was discovered in the Levant. Protecting the snake is complicated by the fact that scientists from hostile countries cannot cooperate
A rare snake was discovered in the Levant. Protecting the snake is complicated by the fact that scientists from hostile countries cannot cooperate

A rare snake was discovered in the Levant. Protecting the snake is complicated by the fact that scientists from hostile countries cannot cooperate

Scientists have discovered a new species of snake Druze heals.

The massive snake, which reaches a length of up to 1.5 meters, lives on an area of ​​about 3,000 square kilometers in the politically complicated area of ​​the mountains of the southern Levant – mainly in the territory of Lebanon, but also in Syria and Israel.

It is named after the ethnic-religious community of the Druze who inhabit the mountainous regions of the Middle East where the snake lives.

Endangered snake

The Southern Levant is the longest inhabited region on Earth. The cities of Jericho, Byblos, Damascus, Beirut and Jerusalem have a history of thousands of years. Cultural and ethnic diversity is rich, which also applies to local biodiversity.

“Therefore, it is surprising that the Levantine population of snakes has only been known to science for 50 years and their observations are extremely rare. Moreover, so far they have consulted another species,” said zoologist Daniel Jablonski.

The scientist and his colleagues described the new species in a study published in late March in the journal Scientific Reports.

Daniel Jablonski works at the zoology department of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the Charles University in Bratislava.

Mount Hermon in southern Antilebanon and the typical mountain environment of the snake Druze heals. Photo – Daniel Jablonski

The new snake species is among the most endangered snakes of the Western Palearctic. According to Jablonsky, it is possible that the snake population is small and may continue to decline critically. This is indicated by the low genetic variability of the studied populations and the shrinking of the environment as a result of climate change and human pressure.

“We discovered a unique animal species with a very small area of ​​distribution, whose independent evolution we can date back up to 4 million years. However, apart from the findings from the new study, we don’t know anything else about him.”

