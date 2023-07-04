A ray of hope for the agents and executives of the OVG

Gilbert Kabanda, new Minister for Scientific Research has been staying in the tourist town of Goma in North Kivu since Saturday July 01, 2023 for a service mission.

According to our sources, the crisis that has reigned at the Volcanological Observatory of Goma (OVG) for more than two years is among the concerns on the agenda of the supervising minister.

For this Sunday, July 02, Gilbert Kabanda conducted discussions with various delegations of the OVG to immerse himself in the situation that prevails in this technical institution for the observation of volcanoes in Goma, note the same sources.

This descent portends a sigh of relief in the head of the agents and executives of the Volcanological Observatory of Goma who accuse the Management Committee of embezzlement and mismanagement.

As a reminder, a warrant of appearance against the Director General and the Administrative and Financial Director of the Volcanological Observatory of Goma (OVG) was launched on June 08 by the Attorney General and Officer of the Public Ministry Near the Court of Appeal of North Kivu to be awaited on the offenses imputed to them by their agents.

Jules Ninda

