Home » A real fortune and many other prizes will be won by the winner of Miss Universe
News

A real fortune and many other prizes will be won by the winner of Miss Universe

by admin
A real fortune and many other prizes will be won by the winner of Miss Universe

The Miss Universe 2023 beauty contest has arrived and Ecuador has in Guayaquil Delary Stoffers his representative.

The most important beauty gala in the world will take place this Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 8:00 p.m. (Ecuadorian time).

After 11:00 p.m. the new sovereign of the most important beauty pageant of the world.

Delary Stoffers was born in Guayaquil and has worked in the catwalk world since she was 14 years old.

He is 23 years old and stands out for his height of 1.90.

He is distinguished by his love of encebollado, traveling by bus and strolling through the Bay of Guayaquil to make his purchases.

In the preliminary competition she made an impact with the typical costume and catapulted herself as one of the favorites to pass the first round of elimination.

At the same time, it also invites the country to get excited about winning its first Miss Universe.

According to Hola Magazine, Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, received $250,000 as an annual salary for winning the pageant.

It is estimated that the winner, who will be crowned tonight, could take home the same amount.

In addition, the winner will also receive support from the contest and an apartment in New York, USA.

Additionally, they obtain items from the brands that sponsor the contest and participate in various relevant social events, as well as in humanitarian activities.

Additionally, they enjoy all-expenses paid trips to different parts of the world, generally to low-income countries, in support of goals such as poverty eradication.

See also  Slow growth in NAND demand

The winners also have services in different areas of health such as dermatology, nutrition and dentistry.

They have their own team of makeup artists, stylists and costumers to show off the best “looks” in each of their appearances.

You may also like

For the first time, 51 major projects were...

US lunar probe Odysseus apparently landed on its...

PSL 9, Zalmi beat Sultans by 5 runs

Queen Máxima will visit Colombia as a representative...

2024 Beijing Consumption Season·Yuedong Haidian Cuiwei International Cycling...

Kretschmer letters to Putin: State Chancellery reacts to...

The United States criticized Israel’s announcement to expand...

They will transform the department’s Machinery Bank into...

3rd league: Münster defeats decimated MSV Duisburg –...

Common mistakes to avoid on your work computer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy