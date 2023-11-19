A real fortune and many other prizes will be won by the winner of Miss Universe

The Miss Universe 2023 beauty contest has arrived and Ecuador has in Guayaquil Delary Stoffers his representative.

The most important beauty gala in the world will take place this Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 8:00 p.m. (Ecuadorian time).

After 11:00 p.m. the new sovereign of the most important beauty pageant of the world.

Delary Stoffers was born in Guayaquil and has worked in the catwalk world since she was 14 years old.

He is 23 years old and stands out for his height of 1.90.

He is distinguished by his love of encebollado, traveling by bus and strolling through the Bay of Guayaquil to make his purchases.

In the preliminary competition she made an impact with the typical costume and catapulted herself as one of the favorites to pass the first round of elimination.

At the same time, it also invites the country to get excited about winning its first Miss Universe.

According to Hola Magazine, Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, received $250,000 as an annual salary for winning the pageant.

It is estimated that the winner, who will be crowned tonight, could take home the same amount.

In addition, the winner will also receive support from the contest and an apartment in New York, USA.

Additionally, they obtain items from the brands that sponsor the contest and participate in various relevant social events, as well as in humanitarian activities.

Additionally, they enjoy all-expenses paid trips to different parts of the world, generally to low-income countries, in support of goals such as poverty eradication.

The winners also have services in different areas of health such as dermatology, nutrition and dentistry.

They have their own team of makeup artists, stylists and costumers to show off the best “looks” in each of their appearances.

Share this: Facebook

X

