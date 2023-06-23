Home » A recipe for a nut-cream dessert with berry juice from cook Olga Nosul
A recipe for a nut-cream dessert with berry juice from cook Olga Nosul

A recipe for a nut-cream dessert with berry juice from cook Olga Nosul

Has it ever happened in your life when it’s raining outside the window, you want something tasty, but the weather doesn’t allow you to go to the store or coffee shop?

Prepare a delicacy at home – and enjoy it wrapped in a blanket. The mood is guaranteed to improve!

She shared the recipe for the delicious dessert “Solace on a rainy day”. cook Olga Nosulwho previously advised to prepare a strawberry dessert with cane sugar.

.- This dessert is delicious with herbal or fruit tea– say Olga Nosul. — Another great idea is to brew green tea with lemon. The delicacy will also be appropriate with coffee.

Dessert “Consolation on a rainy day”

200 g of sour cream or cream A handful of chopped walnuts Cane sugar and salt (to taste) Three tablespoons of fresh strawberry or cherry juice

Beat sour cream or cream with sugar and salt, add fresh strawberry or cherry juice, beat again. Place in a baking dish, sprinkle with chopped nuts.

And delicious!

Let’s quickly recall the recipe for strawberry jam.

Photo from Olga Smetanska’s album

153

