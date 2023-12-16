A recipe for apple, celery and banana salad from food blogger Anna Conda

Can a festive salad be useful? Apparently, this question is rhetorical. Food should always be useful. And you should never deviate from this rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The combination of apple, celery and banana is incredible. It is no coincidence that smoothies are often made on the basis of these ingredients.

Ukrainian singer and culinary blogger Anna Kondawhich previously offered to prepare a salad with pear and sharon.

Anna Konda: “This salad has such an unusual taste that you will want to make it more than once”

– This salad has such an unusual taste that you will want to prepare it more than once, – Anna Konda says. — Try it – you won’t regret it. It will be in great demand on the festive table. And very soon you will be able to make sure of it.

New Year’s salad Ingredients (2 servings) Banana – 1 pc. Apple – 1 piece Celery – 4 stalks Lettuce – 50 g Sour cream – 100 g

We spread the base of salad leaves on a plate. Cut the banana, apple and celery into pieces in a separate bowl. Add sour cream and mix. Place on top of salad leaves. Serve to the table and enjoy.

Bon appetit!

Earlier, “FACTS” offered a festive New Year’s menu from food blogger Alina Foodee.

Photo from Anna Konda’s album

95

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Facebook

X

