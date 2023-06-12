Home » A recipe for aromatic lard in marinade from cook Ella Ivanova
A recipe for aromatic lard in marinade from cook Ella Ivanova

A recipe for aromatic lard in marinade from cook Ella Ivanova

This recipe Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rih should be noted. After all, lard in marinade is hearty and tasty. A piece of such goodies with bread – what could be better?

The most important thing is to choose a good lard, – says Ella Ivanova. — The recipe is simple. Juicy and fragrant lard is tasty and simple.

Lard in marinade

For the marinade

  • 700 ml of water

  • 2 tablespoons of salt

  • 1 tablespoon of sugar

  • 10 peppercorns

  • 3 bay leaves

  • You can add a couple of cloves of garlic

  • For sprinkling Svan salt or paprika

Prepare the marinade. Combine water, salt, sugar, pepper and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, then cool. Place the lard in the cold marinade. Keep for three days in the refrigerator. Dry well with paper towels. Add your favorite aromatic spices.

Bon appetit!

Wrapped in cling film, store such lard in the freezer.

Let’s recall the recipe for lard in brine “five minutes”.

Photo from Ella Ivanova’s album

