A recipe for cold meat on homemade beetroot kvass from cook Oksana Vozniuk

Summer has passed, but hot days are still ahead. So, you can still cook okroshka, gazpacho, and cold meat – and enjoy them to your heart’s content. Or you can make cold beetroot soup with arugula.

A well-known person shared the recipe of the dish with “FACTS”. cook Oksana Vozniuk.

– The kholodnik is prepared on beet kvass, so first we will prepare the kvass, and when it infuses in about a week, then we will start preparing the kholodnik itself, — says Oksana Vozniuk. — Take a 3-liter can and put beets in it, cut them into quarters or halves, depending on the size. Fill the jar to half, then add a few cloves of garlic, some green dill, black pepper with peas, salt, 2-3 spoons of sugar, cumin and coriander (optional). You can also add celery stalk or root. Pour warm water over everything, put a slice of Borodino bread on top and cover with gauze, put in a warm place. In a few days there will be foam on top – that’s how it should be. After a week, filter and put in the refrigerator for storage. Now we are preparing the refrigerator.

Recipe: (based on one portion) Boiled potatoes – 30 g Radish – 30 g Boiled veal – 30 g Chicken egg – half Boiled carrots – 20 g Fresh cucumber – 30 g White horseradish – 5 g French mustard – 10 g Dill greens, salt, black pepper Sour cream or Greek yogurt ( to taste).

Cut everything into small cubes, season with sour cream, horseradish, mustard and pour kvass. Enjoy everyone!

If you do not have the desire or ability to weigh the ingredients, cook by eye.

Let’s recall the recipe for cold cucumber soup.

Photo from Oksana Vozniuk’s album

