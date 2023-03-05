If you want to please your family with a new and healthy dish, then crab cutlets will be the perfect solution. They will be liked by absolutely all members of your family, and they will not add a single extra centimeter to your waist. This dish can be eaten both for lunch and dinner. Combine with salads or fresh vegetables, or with a side dish of your favorite cereal, says Ukrainian nutritionist Kateryna Cherkaska.
Ingredients:
-
Crab sticks – 100 g
-
sour milk cheese – 40 g
-
egg – 1 pc.
-
hard cheese – 20 g
-
baking powder – ¼ tsp.
-
oat flour/whole grain – 1 tbsp. l.
-
greens (green onions, dill) – to your taste
-
spices – to taste
Preparation:
Beat the sticks, sour milk cheese, egg with a blender. Then add flour, baking powder and hard cheese. Fry the cutlets on both sides until golden or bake.
Previously, “FACTS” published a recipe for rolls with red fish and told how to cook baked eggs in the Swiss style.
31
Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram