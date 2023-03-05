Home News A recipe for crab cutlets from nutritionist Kateryna Cherkaska
A recipe for crab cutlets from nutritionist Kateryna Cherkaska

A recipe for crab cutlets from nutritionist Kateryna Cherkaska

If you want to please your family with a new and healthy dish, then crab cutlets will be the perfect solution. They will be liked by absolutely all members of your family, and they will not add a single extra centimeter to your waist. This dish can be eaten both for lunch and dinner. Combine with salads or fresh vegetables, or with a side dish of your favorite cereal, says Ukrainian nutritionist Kateryna Cherkaska.

Ingredients:

  • Crab sticks – 100 g

  • sour milk cheese – 40 g

  • egg – 1 pc.

  • hard cheese – 20 g

  • baking powder – ¼ tsp.

  • oat flour/whole grain – 1 tbsp. l.

  • greens (green onions, dill) – to your taste

  • spices – to taste

Preparation:

Beat the sticks, sour milk cheese, egg with a blender. Then add flour, baking powder and hard cheese. Fry the cutlets on both sides until golden or bake.

Previously, “FACTS” published a recipe for rolls with red fish and told how to cook baked eggs in the Swiss style.

