A recipe for parsley stalk and dill sauce from cook Ella Ivanova

Has it ever happened that you used the leaves of the greens, but the stems remained fresh and juicy? Many are in a hurry to throw them away, but in vain. These stems can make a great salad dressing. By the way, waste-free use of products is currently in trend. Did you know that, for example, a head of cabbage, added while cooking potatoes for mashed potatoes, will give it an unusual taste, and the tops of beets will perfectly complement borscht? If not, try it – you won’t regret it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A famous Ukrainian woman shared the recipe for greens sauce cook from Kryvyi Rih Ella Ivanovawhich previously suggested cooking vegetable caviar in the oven.

– This sauce is very tasty. – says Ella Ivanova. – And it literally takes five minutes to prepare.

Salad sauce Stems of a bunch of parsley (dill) Half a teaspoon of salt 2−3 cloves of garlic 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil 1 teaspoon of wine vinegar or lemon juice

Wash and dry the stalks of parsley or dill well. Combine with garlic and other ingredients. Grind in a blender. The sauce is ready!

Bon appetit!

We will remind you of the recipe for a delicious and aromatic mushroom soup.

Photo from Ella Ivanova’s album

42

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Facebook

X

