A recipe for salad dressing made from citrus juice and vegetable oil from cook Ella Ivanova

Spring salad season is in full swing. And what do you dress salads with? Mayonnaise, sour cream, oil? Of course, everyone has their preferences. In many restaurants, the issue of dressing salads is approached creatively. After all, you only need to turn on your imagination! It is important that the dressing is made from natural ingredients. She shared the idea of ​​salad dressing based on citrus juice and vegetable oil Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rih.

— This dressing is just perfect for salads, – says Ella Ivanova. — It is practically universal, that is, suitable for almost any salad.

Salad dressing 2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of sunflower oil

Orange juice

Juice of half a lemon

1 teaspoon of grain mustard

Salt, pepper, sugar (to taste) Mix everything and dress the salad. Bon appetit!

Previously, Ella Ivanova shared with “FACTS” a recipe for a very tasty and original salad from “chop” radish.

Photo from Ella Ivanova’s album

119

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram