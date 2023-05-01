A recipe for salad dressing made from citrus juice and vegetable oil from cook Ella Ivanova

She shared the idea of salad dressing based on citrus juice and vegetable oil Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rih.
— This dressing is just perfect for salads, – says Ella Ivanova. — It is practically universal, that is, suitable for almost any salad.
Salad dressing
2 tablespoons of olive oil
2 tablespoons of sunflower oil
Orange juice
Juice of half a lemon
1 teaspoon of grain mustard
Salt, pepper, sugar (to taste)
Mix everything and dress the salad.
Bon appetit!
