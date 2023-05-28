Home » A recipe for salad with radishes and zucchini from cook Ella Ivanova
A recipe for salad with radishes and zucchini from cook Ella Ivanova

A recipe for salad with radishes and zucchini from cook Ella Ivanova

An unusual salad always evokes emotions. Have you tried combining zucchini and radishes? If not, it is worth experimenting. Such a dish is not only tasty, but also useful.

A celebrity shared the recipe for an unusual salad Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rih.

As soon as young zucchini appear, I make this salad, – says Ella Ivanova. — I advise you to try it too.

Zucchini and radish salad

  • 1−2 zucchini

  • A bunch of radishes

  • Favorite greens (to taste)

Refueling

  • 2 tablespoons of oil

  • Salt

  • Sugar

  • 2 cloves of garlic

  • 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

  • 1 teaspoon of grain mustard.

Cut zucchini and radish into thin slices, season with sauce. It is important to let the vegetables soak for 20 minutes. Add your favorite greens to the salad.

And delicious!

We will remind you of the recipe for yogurt and arugula sauce – a great dressing for salads and other dishes.

Photo from Ella Ivanova’s album

