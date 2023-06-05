A recipe for sun-dried tomatoes from cook Ella Ivanova

Store-bought sun-dried tomatoes are not cheap delicacies. But they are loved by many. So why not try to cook aromatic sun-dried tomatoes at home?

She shared the recipe for treats Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rih. It is quite simple to use.

– The smaller the size of the tomatoes, the faster you will cook them, – says Ella Ivanova. — Sun-dried tomatoes can be added to salads – it is very tasty. The recipe for treats is as follows.

Sun-dried tomatoes Cherry tomatoes

Spices (to taste)

Salt

Garlic

Oil

Place the tomatoes on parchment paper, add garlic and spices to taste. For example, you can add thyme. We put it in the oven and let it dry for about an hour or two at a temperature of 60-80 degrees. The time depends on the size of the tomatoes. Transfer to a clean jar and carefully pour hot oil. After cooling, store in the refrigerator for up to ten days.

Bon appetit!

