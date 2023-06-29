A recipe for tender oatmeal from cook Olga Nosul

What to cook for breakfast so that you spend little time and the dish turns out tasty? This question seems to be eternal.

Scrambled eggs, omelet, oatmeal, croutons have become classics of morning meals. And what if these traditional dishes are prepared in a new way?

She shared the recipe for the most tender oatmeal “Two milks”. cook Olga Nosulwhich previously offered to prepare the dessert “Consolation on a rainy day”.

– This dish is similar to a dessert, but it is prepared without sugar, — says Olga Nosul. — Salt is also not needed. Vary the amount of oatmeal and milk to taste. The fatter the milk, the creamier the consistency. The recipe is as follows.

Oatmeal “Two milks”

“Line” the bottom of the pan with oatmeal and pour milk over it. As soon as it boils, turn it off. Put the oatmeal in a bowl and add 3-4 spoons of cold milk. Add your favorite seasonal berries or fruits to taste.

Let’s recall the recipe for roses from mashed potatoes.

Photo by Olga Smetanska

36

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

