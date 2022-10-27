A golden year for the production of walnuts and a great desire to restart the Feltrina walnut consortium, after the death of the historic president Valerio Giusti, who died in 2020. In the early 2000s he was the main promoter of the rediscovery of the Fiera di San Matteo, of which the Feltre walnut is the symbol, as well as bringing together all the agri-food excellences such as pom prussian, Lamon bean, chestnut and morone del Feltrino, typical wines, cheeses from malga and cooperative dairies, potatoes, pumpkins and so on.

And it is precisely from the event that will close the summer and autumn calendar of agricultural exhibitions in the area over the weekend, the association now led by Tiziano Fantinel is relaunched and thinks about the future. «It was an exceptional year for the production of walnuts, after years in which there were very few of them», begins the new president of the Feltrina walnut consortium Tiziano Fantinel. «At the feast of San Matteo we will bring a couple of quintals in kilo bags. The fair is a point to sell the walnuts of the current members and to tell all the people who have them to get closer to the consortium, making it clear that we have restarted and we will try to give them support both from a technical point of view and eventually also from a commercial point of view. “.

During the winter period the association will work on the organization chart with a look above all in perspective, more than this year which is now running out. An overall reorganization by counting the active members to present themselves to the 2023 season with a reconstructed board of directors. We will also think about the commercial aspect, to reactivate the connection with buying groups and points of sale that are looking for the Feltrina walnut.

“Valerio Giusti was a consortium man, it is impossible for one person to replace what he did, but we need a team in which everyone takes care of one aspect”, comments the new president. In the coming months, meetings with technicians and experts will also be organized to explain how to take care of the plants, cultivate them and ensure that they are maintained in the best possible way.

«We are trying to build collaborations to give a solid structure to the consortium. For example, we have had contacts with the members of the consortium of Bleggio, in Trentino, who are available to help us, explaining their path to enhance the local varieties », says Tiziano Fantinel. He adds: “We want to create a good synergy with the other protection consortia in the area to promote all together a basket of our products, which will help each other”.

The aim is also to improve the variety of the Feltrina nut. «In the spring we will start with a sowing project, we will identify the mother plants and we will make the grafts. Something that has never been done in the consortium so far, but it becomes essential to give a quality plant », says the president of the consortium. «We will have the advice of figures such as Serena Turrin from a technical point of view and Mario Calvi who will take care of the selection of walnuts», underlines Tiziano Fantinel. «We are trying to set up this production chain of seedlings, which are in great demand because so many people would like to plant walnuts. But we try to give a nut that has certain characteristics and therefore a certain quality ».