The mobility market in Italy is recovering. The crisis of recent years seems to be coming to an end, and if some sectors have already surpassed 2019 in terms of consumer spending, others are continuing the recovery that began in 2021, but are still far from the pre-pandemic values. Although for mobility the use of electronic payment instruments still concerns only one transaction out of 10, digital is increasing its incidence even in the sectors more traditionally linked to cash. An example is taxi transport, where the penetration of payment cards in 2022 reached 27% of the total. These are some of the findings that emerged from the Innovative Payments and Digital Innovation in Tourism Observatories of the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic.

Planes, ferries, buses, trains, car rental

The airline sector, the first item on the Mobility market and the hardest hit by the pandemic, in 2022 marks +65% compared to 2021, settling at 9.9 billion euros (-27% compared to 2019). Also for the ferry market, after a year of stability, the volume of transactions is growing again, reaching almost 2 billion euros (+29% on 2021). The medium-long range bus transport sector instead records a +24% on 2021, for a total value of 310 million euros, while rail transport, after two years of uncertainty, exceeds albeit slightly (+1%) 2019. The car rental market has also achieved positive results: with over 1.5 billion euros (+66% on 2021) in 2022 it has already exceeded the pre-pandemic value of 9%.

Local public transport, taxis, motorway tolls, ZTL

In local public transport, urban services in 2022 reached a total of 3.8 billion euros (+46% on 2021), almost completely recovering the gap with 2019. The taxi market, after a sharp contraction in 2020, is the one with the greatest growth compared to 2021 (+81%), touching 1.5 billion euros (+250 million on 2019). The motorway toll market, the second main item of Mobility, is worth a total of over 8.5 billion euros in 2022 (+6% on 2021), slightly exceeding the value of transactions in 2019, while the ZTL sector is recording a strong recovery (+32% on 2021), but the overall value (62 million) is still far from the 90 million of 2019.

More and more digital payments

In 2022, cash remains the instrument preferred by consumers in almost all cases, but digital confirms its penetration in some sectors, acting as a driving force for the relaunch of markets traditionally more linked to physical or on-site payment. This is the case of medium-long range buses, for which the incidence of purchases using cards and wallets owned by transport operators increased by 12% compared to 2019. Online channels are also becoming more relevant, from 54% incidence in 2019 to 64% in 2022, recovering around 80% of the pre-pandemic value. The use of electronic tools for booking/paying is also confirmed in the rail transport market, where online accounts for 59% of the sector’s volumes, +18% on 2019.