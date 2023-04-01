Through a press release made public on March 31, 2023, the Minister of the Public Service, Labor and Social Dialogue informs of the opening of a regional direct recruitment competition for medical, paramedical, administrative and support staff for the account of the Ministry of Health, Public Hygiene and Universal Access to Care for Togolese of both sexes.

1,628 people will be recruited, including 170 for medical staff, 1,099 for paramedical staff and 359 for administrative and support staff. The application files, we are informed, “are submitted every working day to the office of the Minister of the Public Service, Labor and Social Dialogue and to the Kara Regional Labor Directorate, from Tuesday April 11, 2023 to Friday May 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. The date for the written tests is set for Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Among other criteria to participate, you must be at least 18 years old on the date of the competition and 40 years at most on the date of the competition. For candidates working as volunteers or contract workers in public or parapublic administrations or services, or who have completed previous service valid for retirement, the age limit is increased to forty 45.

The other terms and conditions of the competition can be consulted in the national daily newspaper Togo presse or on the ministry’s website www.fonctionpublique.gouv.tg.

Atha Assan