There is uncertainty and anguish in the face of one of the most sensitive reforms in our country, said the head of the Public Ministry.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, met with the user associations of six EPS in the country (Compensar, Sura, Sanitas, Salud Total and Nueva EPS), which represent close to 20 million Colombians, with in order to listen to their doubts and concerns about the health reform project.

The head of the Public Ministry affirmed that there is: “Uncertainty and anguish in the face of one of the most sensitive reforms in our country, because it impacts the lives of people, our families and our communities”. Additionally, he alluded to the fact that the sensitivity of this issue requires that the entire sector be heard.

He also pointed out the need to take into account the constitutional principle of the mandate of progressivity, which consists of preserving the degrees of protection that have been achieved in terms of health in the last three years, because, otherwise, everything that is approved in an eventual reform, it would be unconstitutional.

Another concern of the Attorney General is whether the territorial entities are trained and organized to manage health resources at this time, in turn, if there is a risk that they become politicized.

“A reform, yes, but not like that”, said the head of that control entity in a meeting this Wednesday, February 1, with the representatives of the EPS users, given the misinformation that exists among Colombians. She also demanded that the transition stages be foreseen in a coherent manner and based on social reality.

Finally, the attorney stressed the need to carry out a forum of a social nature, led by the control body, in order to bring together the entire health sector and speak in simple language to inform citizens so that they can do their requests and express their concerns to the Government and the Congress of the Republic.