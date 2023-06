Erkan Baş visited the Speaker of the Assembly Kurtulmuş in his office. From the official social media account of TİP Headquarters regarding the meeting; “Our Chairman Erkan Baş conveyed the opinions and objections of our party and lawyers regarding the ongoing detention of our Hatay Deputy Can Atalay during his meeting with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmuş”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook