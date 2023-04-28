Home » A renewal is urgently needed: Víctor García
A renewal is urgently needed: Víctor García

A renewal is urgently needed: Víctor García

Víctor García continues his forays through Cali and Valle del Cauca, where he has been meeting with the aim of discussing and learning about the situation of the various communities in the municipalities of different areas of the department.

Víctor, in his process for his aspiration to the Departmental Assembly of Valle, has repeatedly made visible some situations that have to do especially with the current state of the department’s road network, approaching first-hand to review each of the concurrences in this matter in the territory.

In the same way, he has been carrying out a continuous process of direct dialogue with the community, listening to their needs and finding, as he expresses it: “this growing discontent towards the traditional way of doing electoral politics, which is why a renewal is urgently needed in spaces as important as the municipal councils and clearly the Departmental Assembly”.

This political scientist is a pre-candidate who is giving something to talk about and heightens the debate in the face of the election of deputies, since he is making a very important effort to give depth to his arguments while corroborating and strengthening them in his permanent dialogue and direct with the community.

Víctor García is committed to encouraging, from the assembly, sustainable processes that have an economic focus and that provide social and security guarantees through a reinforcement of political control over the executive work of the Valle government.

