Matteo Messina Denaro, the super-fledgling head of the Palermo mafia was in Veneto in 2014, and the repentant Emanuele Merenda had already said so. The latter would have told the magistrates that the ‘head of the bosses’ would be hosted by a Palermitan, Vincenzo Centineo, a long-time resident of Salgareda (Treviso). Today Il Gazzettino returns to the story by citing Salvatore Baiardo, the man who at the beginning of the 90s managed the hiding of the Graviano brothers, Giuseppe and Filippo, who not only confirms the presence in Veneto of Messina Denaro but also that these, probably through a nominee, he had a palace in Venice where he had taken refuge and even managed to obtain a ‘pass’ to attend the lagoon casino. According to Baiardo, Messina Denaro would be seriously ill today and would be ready to be arrested.