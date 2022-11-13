Home News A repentant: “Messina Denaro is sick and wants to be arrested”
News

A repentant: “Messina Denaro is sick and wants to be arrested”

by admin
A repentant: “Messina Denaro is sick and wants to be arrested”

Matteo Messina Denaro, the super-fledgling head of the Palermo mafia was in Veneto in 2014, and the repentant Emanuele Merenda had already said so. The latter would have told the magistrates that the ‘head of the bosses’ would be hosted by a Palermitan, Vincenzo Centineo, a long-time resident of Salgareda (Treviso). Today Il Gazzettino returns to the story by citing Salvatore Baiardo, the man who at the beginning of the 90s managed the hiding of the Graviano brothers, Giuseppe and Filippo, who not only confirms the presence in Veneto of Messina Denaro but also that these, probably through a nominee, he had a palace in Venice where he had taken refuge and even managed to obtain a ‘pass’ to attend the lagoon casino. According to Baiardo, Messina Denaro would be seriously ill today and would be ready to be arrested.

See also  The CCP's third historical resolution qualifies the June 4th Massacre in less than 100 words

You may also like

Mobility, greenery, space recovery: in the metropolis, the...

In San Vendemiano the women’s race to fight...

Xi Jinping inspects the Central Taiwan Scholar of...

Died at 21 in a car accident, the...

He falls and slips for a hundred meters,...

Atp Finals, an economic impact of 140 million...

Analysis of “Tigers” Falling in Five Days

Pd, the national assembly convened on Saturday

In Montebelluna the Cobram Cup, in the name...

From Malaysia to the home-workshop in Oltretorrente, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy