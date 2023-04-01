The Regional Committee for Human Rights in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region presented, on Friday evening, the executive summary of the report of the National Council for Human Rights on violence against women and girls under the slogan “Violence and inequity undermine the human will of women.”

The report, which was submitted by the National Council for the first time on March 10th, relies on a comparative approach to a number of judicial rulings with national legal requirements and with international standards, as well as an analytical approach to a sample of judicial rulings and the outputs of observing trials carried out by the National Council for Human Rights by the regional committee to find out more. The practical application of the provisions of the law and the reality of practice in the courts, challenges and problems, while evoking the repercussions of the media handling of this phenomenon on reporting mechanisms and remedies.

It also highlights a number of practical recommendations in the field of convention practices and in the field of legislation and public policies.

The report, which came after the campaign that the Council had launched on November 25, 2021 under the slogan “Manscott on Violence against Women and Girls,” concluded with five structured recommendations, related to convention practices, legislation and public policies, and recommendations addressed to institutions involved in cases of violence against women and the role of the press. And the media.

He also proposed eleven basic conclusions, the most important of which is the difficulty of the multiple procedures for reporting violence, including the problems of spatial jurisdiction, placing the burden of proof on women survivors of violence and victims, which affects the course of reporting, the disparity of courts of the same degree and sometimes between courts of different degrees, regarding the adaptation of a group Of the similar acts as a result of unclear definitions and non-criminalization of a group of acts, and others.

Onir Abdallah, a professor at the Faculty of Legal, Economic and Social Sciences in Tangiers and a member of the Regional Committee for Human Rights, stressed that the report is “very important and essential” and contains strong scientific, political, cultural and social implications, as it is a basic indicator of society’s development in the field of combating violence against women, pointing to The report touched on two main points represented in violence against women and girls and inequity.

In her turn, lawyer and member of the regional committee, Najat Al-Shentouf, considered that the report, which compared a group of related cases, revealed a “gap” between the complaints submitted and the files referred to trial, which highlights the inaccuracy of concepts, explaining that “society’s tolerance of violence and the lack of compulsory assistance The judicial system for victims, the delay in processing complaints, and the failure of the judicial system to provide for special sessions for gender-based violence, or to establish the confidentiality of sessions, can be considered a form of impunity.”

She stated that the report came with recommendations and proposals to introduce amendments to the criminal law, criminal procedure, legal aid law, and the media’s handling of this type of issue, noting that reviewing the report’s conclusions is an opportunity to transform violence against women and girls into a public debate that requires everyone’s contribution to combating this scourge.

During this meeting, the discussion was enriched by members of the Regional Human Rights Committee, in the presence of representatives of the concerned government sectors, as well as researchers, lawyers, law experts, civil society associations and media professionals.

This meeting, which will be followed by a second meeting on Thursday, April 6th in the city of Al Hoceima, falls within the framework of the competences and tasks of the regional committee related to the promotion of a culture of human rights, aimed at contributing to enriching the public debate on ways to reduce the phenomenon of violence against women and girls, as a violation of human rights. Encouraging reporting of violence and combating impunity.