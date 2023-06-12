A report on the responsibility of some officials in Nador and Driouch for diluting the press sector in the two regions

The delegated committee of the National Syndicate of Moroccan Press in the provinces of Nador and Driouch

East side branch

A report on the status of the press sector in Nador and Driouch

Since its establishment on November 12, 2022, the delegated trade union committee in the provinces of Nador and Driouch of the regional branch of the National Syndicate of Moroccan Press in the east has worked to monitor the situation of the press sector in the provinces of Nador and Driouch, within the framework of its contribution to improving the working conditions of various colleagues belonging to the press body within the framework of respect. Full compliance with the ethics of the press profession and the laws regulating the latter, especially the Press and Publication Law.

In this context, the delegated committee in the provinces of Nador and Driush recorded a set of points, which mainly concern:

The state’s public institutions in the provinces of Nador and Driush continue to exclude professional journalists and legally accredited platforms from attending the activities they organize, which are of a general nature, and leniency with non-professionals in covering these activities, which gives a bad impression of the press in the two regions and makes public opinion judge the The professional situation through the chaos, frivolity, and unprofessionalism he witnesses (elected council sessions, labor activities in the Driush region…).

Some public bodies conceal information despite receiving requests and contacts from professional journalists in order to access the correct news, and harnessing people who are not related to the press body to deny or refute some news published by electronic newspapers in particular in order to publish clarifications or blogs on Social media, with the aim of undermining the credibility of newspapers issued in the regions of Nador and Driouch.

Recording malicious complaints against professional journalists and harassing them by the authority’s agents and some of the elected officials, insulting and insulting them on social media, with the aim of preventing them from carrying out their work of reporting the news and commenting on developments in the arena in accordance with the practical standards and journalistic approaches adopted in each journalistic genre.

Prosecuting fellow journalists with the criminal law instead of the press and publication law, which constitutes a clear violation of the provisions of the law, especially Article 28 of the Constitution, which explicitly states that freedom of the press is guaranteed and cannot be restricted by any form of tribal censorship.

The absence of any encouragement from the regional authorities to regulate the press sector, as stipulated in the third paragraph of Article 28 of the Constitution.

The Ministry of Culture and Communication (Communication Sector) evades its responsibility in the regions of Nador and Driush, and continues to deprive these two regions of two regional directorates for the communication sector.

The National Press Council has not organized any training course in Nador and Driouch since its inception, at a time when a number of events that contribute to the training of professional journalists have been organized in a number of cities in the Kingdom, which raises several questions about the reasons for the absence of these two regions from the Council’s agenda.

– The delay in the implementation of the project to build the Press House in Nador, and the absence of any signs of downloading this project, which the National Initiative for Human Development reached with the employment of Nador with part of its budget, and the provision of the Nador community for the plot of land on which it will be completed.

Proceeding from these points, the delegated committee of the National Syndicate of Moroccan Press in the provinces of Nador and Driouch calls for:

Responsible involvement of public institutions and elected councils in regulating the professional press sector, and not tolerating the manifestations of disgrace and chaos caused by “mobile phone carriers” who are not available on professional cards, newspaper accreditations, platforms, and sites that are appropriate to legal texts, and who are deliberately summoned in order to market some faces. Electoral elections on social media pages, delusion of public opinion that they are all in all, and the absence of real information that is supposed to be delivered to citizens.

Allocating special places for professional journalists in the halls that host the activities and meetings of public institutions and elected councils, allowing them to work in comfort and professionalism, instead of using these halls and disposing of them as if they are private property and not interests belonging to the state’s public facilities.

– Accelerate the implementation of the Press House project in Nador into existence and expedite the signing of the agreement related to the completion of the project.

– Cease all manifestations of harassment of fellow journalists, photographers, and correspondents of professional media platforms by some of the authority’s agents, elected officials, and people who use social media in order to prevent them from carrying out their duties.

The committee condemns:

Malicious complaints targeting journalists in the provinces of Nador and Driush

Not interacting seriously and responsibly with journalists’ complaints against Facebook accounts targeting their personal and family lives.

– The attacks on the reporter of the “Sport Nador” website while he was reporting the facts of two football matches at the Aklim and Ben Al Tayeb stadiums, as well as the attack on the photographer of the “Nadorcity” website while covering the celebrations of the rise of the Al Hilal team

Released in Nador on: 03/06/2023