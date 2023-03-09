electronic flag – Coinciding with the deterioration of the humanitarian, security and social conditions in the Tindouf camps in the Lahmada desert of Algeria, a special report by a World Food Program team in Algeria shed light on serious imbalances in the Algerian administration of food aid allocated to the population detained for 49 years in the Tindouf camps.

The report, prepared by an independent evaluation team, at the request of the World Food Program, covers the period of WFP interventions in Algeria between 2019 and 2022. It records “the absence of direct control over the distribution of public food aid and free access to the camps,” noting that “the organization has Limited capacity to ensure respect for humanitarian principles in the camps.”

The team of the program, which is supervised by the United Nations, stated that it was not able to visit the Tindouf camps on an assessment and not an inspection mission, except after obtaining permission and authorization from the Algerian authorities.

The report acknowledged that the team faced a “systematic challenge” in the evaluation process, as “all participants in interviews, group discussions and home visits were selected by the camp authorities,” referring to the Polisario Front, and the independent team admitted that it was unable to “ensure that the views of all groups were taken into consideration.” refugees “.

The same source highlighted that food aid is distributed to all camp residents. And not just the most vulnerable,” as stated in previous WFP reports. This reveals one of the mechanisms of the scheme used to inflate the population of the Tindouf camps.

In this regard, the need to update information on food aid in the Tindouf camps in light of this new data and to strengthen the call for the registration of these populations by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is underlined. awaiting their return to their home country, as registration is a key tool for protection, needs assessment and solutions.

According to the same source, the World Food Program “had difficulty establishing strong relations with the Algerian Red Crescent.”

The report pointed out that the “Polisario” militia is the one that organizes the distribution of food aid in the camps in the name of the Algerian Red Crescent, which raises the responsibility of the Algerian state, which continues to delegate its powers and responsibilities as a country hosting the camps to the Polisario militia, which constituted the subject of direct condemnation for successive years by the Human Rights Committee. United Nations Human.