Source title: A reporter from the Beijing News visited the warehouse area of ​​the largest pharmaceutical logistics company within the Third Ring Road in Beijing

On December 19th, at the logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., the staff compared the orders in the warehouse, disassembled the boxes of medicines, subpackaged them, and packed them together.Photography/Beijing News reporter Xue Jun Scan code to watch video Beijing Pharmaceutical Logistics Center: The daily throughput of medicines exceeds one million pieces On December 19, at the logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., the medicines in the warehouse were placed in the medicine box according to the list and prepared to be packed. On December 19, at the logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff were loading medicines into vehicles for distribution. On December 19, at the Fengtai Community Health Service Center, a drug delivery vehicle drove into the gate of the Community Health Service Center. On December 19th, Fengtai Community Health Service Center, sales assistant Liu Xiaotong (left) of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd. walked into the gate with a medicine box. On December 19, at Fengtai Community Health Service Center, Liu Xiaotong (right), a sales representative of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., and a doctor checked the list of medicines. On December 19, at the Fengtai Community Health Service Center, the pharmacy staff put freshly delivered cold medicine on the medicine shelf. Since the end of November, under the deployment of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, a number of medical logistics centers have been responsible for the guaranteed supply of medical materials in various districts of Beijing. On December 19, a reporter from the Beijing News saw at the logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “logistics center”) located near the intersection of Chama East Road and Chama North Street in Xicheng District It is proceeding in an orderly manner. From December 1st to 18th, 11.7 million boxes of anti-epidemic drugs (including stocks) have been released from the logistics center to nearly 300 secondary and tertiary medical institutions in Beijing, more than 2,200 community center station clinics and other grassroots medical institutions and 3,000 More than 10 retail pharmacies, including 6.2 million boxes of Lianhua Qingwen, 260,000 boxes of Lanqin Oral Liquid, 280,000 boxes of Ganmao Qingre Granules, 670,000 boxes of ibuprofen, 340,000 boxes of acetaminophen and other medicines for cold and fever. In order to ensure the supply, the daily throughput of medicines has exceeded one million pieces A 17-meter-long large truck transported the medicines into the logistics center, and thousands of boxes of medicines were neatly stacked in an open space. The transport vehicle for delivery and self-pickup stops aside. After careful checking and inspection by the driver and logistics center staff, the medicine is moved into the vehicle, and then the engine is started to drive to the destination. This logistics center is located in the center of Beijing, with a wide range of distribution and a wide range of supply chains. Huang Dan, deputy general manager of the Beijing Region of China Resources Pharmaceutical Business Group, told the Beijing News reporter that this is the largest pharmaceutical logistics enterprise warehouse area within the third ring road in Beijing, with a total area of ​​about 30,000 square meters and a storage capacity of 170,000 pieces. Previously, the average daily throughput of the logistics center was 30,000 to 50,000 pieces. Now, in order to ensure the supply of medical supplies, the daily throughput of medicines has exceeded one million pieces. According to Huang Dan, the group has started to act since the end of November to expand channels and purchase related medical and equipment materials, and has equipped more than 500 anti-epidemic materials. Among them, 15 types of materials for antipyretic, analgesic, heat-clearing and detoxification are equipped with more than one hundred specifications. From 0:00 on December 1 to 24:00 on December 18, the logistics center has purchased more than 10.9 million boxes of anti-epidemic materials, and has delivered anti-epidemic drugs to more than 5,000 customers in 16 districts of Beijing. See also With the SUV he climbs the stairs that lead to the castle of Muggia: electrical cables and furniture are damaged “Turnaround transportation is the most important link.” Huang Dan said that it should not take more than 4 hours for the medicine to arrive at the medical institution from the warehouse. “In order to improve the transportation efficiency, we mobilized skilled workers to support, and more than 50 field personnel also invested in materials. Delivery work. Now it is 24 hours a day, and everyone works in two shifts, but because they are too busy, they often work until two or three in the middle of the night, and then continue to work the next morning.” A staff member who came to support told reporters that he was Arrived on December 14th, responsible for counting and gathering goods, etc. The daily working hours are from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. “Allocating such a large amount of materials is a challenge for enterprises.” Bi Yuan, director of the First Branch of the Beijing Municipal Drug Administration who is stationed at the logistics center, said. After she and the team learned about the difficulties in the transportation process, they immediately coordinated with the relevant departments to solve the problem, “In order to solve the problem of insufficient transportation capacity, we helped to coordinate 10 drivers. There is a shortage of personnel responsible for transportation today, so we asked those who came to pick up the medicine. The unit is equipped with loading and unloading personnel.” Since moving in on December 10, Bi Yuan and other on-site staff have been working overnight for several days. “There is no way, medicines are put in and out of the warehouse at any time. If you are sleepy, take a nap during the interval.” Nearly three-quarters of the medicines in the logistics center need to be disassembled and repackaged Wang Hailong, deputy director of the logistics center, introduced to reporters the process of transporting medicines from the logistics center to medical institutions, “After the community health service center places an order, the warehouse assembly line staff will check the order, dismantle the boxes of medicines, pack them, and pack them together. The delivery or self-pickup staff will pick up the medicine according to the receipt and send it to the health service center.” Wang Hailong said that due to the different needs of various medical institutions, nearly three-quarters of the medicines need to be disassembled and repackaged, and the workload of the warehouse assembly line is heavy. “Everyone is also on duty 24 hours a day.” It was seen at the scene that a number of staff members were quickly sorting drugs on the assembly line and reviewing the types and quantities of drugs. At about 17:00 on December 19, a batch of medicines were sent to Fengtai Community Health Service Center. Wu Haitao, director of Fengtai Community Health Service Center, has long been waiting in the lobby. “Compared to last week, the current supply of medicines is sufficient, but the supply is still in short supply.” Wu Haitao introduced that the Fengtai Community Health Service Center has just established a fever clinic recently, with an average daily consultation volume of 30 to 50 people, with a large proportion of the elderly, and there is a large demand for medicines for fever, clearing away heat and detoxification, colds and coughs. “In the past week, the medicines deployed to the health service centers have given priority to protecting the fever outpatients.” At present, according to the deployment of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, the city’s special medical supplies emergency support work team is dispatched at high frequency 24 hours a day, taking multiple measures simultaneously to speed up the financing of medical supply supplies. The major drug wholesale companies play the role of the main channel for purchasing and selling, and purchase from multiple parties to increase the supply of goods. See also From flat tax to fiscal peace, here are the parties' proposals on taxes

On December 19th, at the logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., the staff compared the orders in the warehouse, disassembled the boxes of medicines, subpackaged them, and packed them together.Photography/Beijing News reporter Xue Jun

Scan code to watch video

Beijing Pharmaceutical Logistics Center: The daily throughput of medicines exceeds one million pieces

On December 19, at the logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., the medicines in the warehouse were placed in the medicine box according to the list and prepared to be packed.

On December 19, at the logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., staff were loading medicines into vehicles for distribution.

On December 19, at the Fengtai Community Health Service Center, a drug delivery vehicle drove into the gate of the Community Health Service Center.

On December 19th, Fengtai Community Health Service Center, sales assistant Liu Xiaotong (left) of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd. walked into the gate with a medicine box.

On December 19, at Fengtai Community Health Service Center, Liu Xiaotong (right), a sales representative of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd., and a doctor checked the list of medicines.

On December 19, at the Fengtai Community Health Service Center, the pharmacy staff put freshly delivered cold medicine on the medicine shelf.

Since the end of November, under the deployment of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, a number of medical logistics centers have been responsible for the guaranteed supply of medical materials in various districts of Beijing. On December 19, a reporter from the Beijing News saw at the logistics center of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “logistics center”) located near the intersection of Chama East Road and Chama North Street in Xicheng District It is proceeding in an orderly manner.

From December 1st to 18th, 11.7 million boxes of anti-epidemic drugs (including stocks) have been released from the logistics center to nearly 300 secondary and tertiary medical institutions in Beijing, more than 2,200 community center station clinics and other grassroots medical institutions and 3,000 More than 10 retail pharmacies, including 6.2 million boxes of Lianhua Qingwen, 260,000 boxes of Lanqin Oral Liquid, 280,000 boxes of Ganmao Qingre Granules, 670,000 boxes of ibuprofen, 340,000 boxes of acetaminophen and other medicines for cold and fever.

In order to ensure the supply, the daily throughput of medicines has exceeded one million pieces

A 17-meter-long large truck transported the medicines into the logistics center, and thousands of boxes of medicines were neatly stacked in an open space. The transport vehicle for delivery and self-pickup stops aside. After careful checking and inspection by the driver and logistics center staff, the medicine is moved into the vehicle, and then the engine is started to drive to the destination.

This logistics center is located in the center of Beijing, with a wide range of distribution and a wide range of supply chains. Huang Dan, deputy general manager of the Beijing Region of China Resources Pharmaceutical Business Group, told the Beijing News reporter that this is the largest pharmaceutical logistics enterprise warehouse area within the third ring road in Beijing, with a total area of ​​about 30,000 square meters and a storage capacity of 170,000 pieces. Previously, the average daily throughput of the logistics center was 30,000 to 50,000 pieces. Now, in order to ensure the supply of medical supplies, the daily throughput of medicines has exceeded one million pieces.

According to Huang Dan, the group has started to act since the end of November to expand channels and purchase related medical and equipment materials, and has equipped more than 500 anti-epidemic materials. Among them, 15 types of materials for antipyretic, analgesic, heat-clearing and detoxification are equipped with more than one hundred specifications. From 0:00 on December 1 to 24:00 on December 18, the logistics center has purchased more than 10.9 million boxes of anti-epidemic materials, and has delivered anti-epidemic drugs to more than 5,000 customers in 16 districts of Beijing.

“Turnaround transportation is the most important link.” Huang Dan said that it should not take more than 4 hours for the medicine to arrive at the medical institution from the warehouse. “In order to improve the transportation efficiency, we mobilized skilled workers to support, and more than 50 field personnel also invested in materials. Delivery work. Now it is 24 hours a day, and everyone works in two shifts, but because they are too busy, they often work until two or three in the middle of the night, and then continue to work the next morning.” A staff member who came to support told reporters that he was Arrived on December 14th, responsible for counting and gathering goods, etc. The daily working hours are from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

“Allocating such a large amount of materials is a challenge for enterprises.” Bi Yuan, director of the First Branch of the Beijing Municipal Drug Administration who is stationed at the logistics center, said. After she and the team learned about the difficulties in the transportation process, they immediately coordinated with the relevant departments to solve the problem, “In order to solve the problem of insufficient transportation capacity, we helped to coordinate 10 drivers. There is a shortage of personnel responsible for transportation today, so we asked those who came to pick up the medicine. The unit is equipped with loading and unloading personnel.”

Since moving in on December 10, Bi Yuan and other on-site staff have been working overnight for several days. “There is no way, medicines are put in and out of the warehouse at any time. If you are sleepy, take a nap during the interval.”

Nearly three-quarters of the medicines in the logistics center need to be disassembled and repackaged

Wang Hailong, deputy director of the logistics center, introduced to reporters the process of transporting medicines from the logistics center to medical institutions, “After the community health service center places an order, the warehouse assembly line staff will check the order, dismantle the boxes of medicines, pack them, and pack them together. The delivery or self-pickup staff will pick up the medicine according to the receipt and send it to the health service center.”

Wang Hailong said that due to the different needs of various medical institutions, nearly three-quarters of the medicines need to be disassembled and repackaged, and the workload of the warehouse assembly line is heavy. “Everyone is also on duty 24 hours a day.” It was seen at the scene that a number of staff members were quickly sorting drugs on the assembly line and reviewing the types and quantities of drugs.

At about 17:00 on December 19, a batch of medicines were sent to Fengtai Community Health Service Center. Wu Haitao, director of Fengtai Community Health Service Center, has long been waiting in the lobby. “Compared to last week, the current supply of medicines is sufficient, but the supply is still in short supply.”

Wu Haitao introduced that the Fengtai Community Health Service Center has just established a fever clinic recently, with an average daily consultation volume of 30 to 50 people, with a large proportion of the elderly, and there is a large demand for medicines for fever, clearing away heat and detoxification, colds and coughs. “In the past week, the medicines deployed to the health service centers have given priority to protecting the fever outpatients.”

At present, according to the deployment of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, the city’s special medical supplies emergency support work team is dispatched at high frequency 24 hours a day, taking multiple measures simultaneously to speed up the financing of medical supply supplies. The major drug wholesale companies play the role of the main channel for purchasing and selling, and purchase from multiple parties to increase the supply of goods.