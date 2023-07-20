A requiem mass celebrated in Kinshasa in memory of Chérubin Okende

A requiem mass in memory of the Honorable Chérubin Okende was organized on Wednesday July 19, 2023 at Notre-Dame du Congo Cathedral in Kinshasa.

The Eucharistic celebration brought together the biological family of the illustrious deceased, as well as members of his political family, Together for Change, representatives of other opposition political parties and some members of the government.

The celebrant of the day, the Cardinal and Archbishop of Kinshasa, Fridolin Ambongo, reminded those behind this heinous assassination that they are not above God.

In a message full of firmness and compassion, the prince of the church underlined that even if human justice can sometimes fail, the justice of God is irreversible.

Cardinal Ambongo urged the family of the Honorable Chérubin Okende, as well as all bereaved relatives, to find comfort and hope in the belief in the resurrection.

Furthermore, he recalled that death is not the end, but rather the beginning of an eternal life with God.

The Catholic Prelate also called for unity and solidarity in this time of mourning, stressing the importance of supporting each other to overcome this ordeal.

The Thanksgiving Mass was marked by an atmosphere marked by recollection and prayer. The participants paid tribute to the Honorable Chérubin Okende by evoking his human qualities and his political commitment. Liturgical chants resounded in the cathedral, creating a solemn and moving atmosphere.

it should be noted that this requiem mass in memory of the Honorable Chérubin Okende will be remembered as a moment of meditation and solidarity, recalling the importance of faith and justice in Congolese society.

