Home » A requiem mass celebrated in Kinshasa in memory of Chérubin Okende
News

A requiem mass celebrated in Kinshasa in memory of Chérubin Okende

by admin
A requiem mass celebrated in Kinshasa in memory of Chérubin Okende

A requiem mass in memory of the Honorable Chérubin Okende was organized on Wednesday July 19, 2023 at Notre-Dame du Congo Cathedral in Kinshasa.

The Eucharistic celebration brought together the biological family of the illustrious deceased, as well as members of his political family, Together for Change, representatives of other opposition political parties and some members of the government.

The celebrant of the day, the Cardinal and Archbishop of Kinshasa, Fridolin Ambongo, reminded those behind this heinous assassination that they are not above God.

In a message full of firmness and compassion, the prince of the church underlined that even if human justice can sometimes fail, the justice of God is irreversible.

Cardinal Ambongo urged the family of the Honorable Chérubin Okende, as well as all bereaved relatives, to find comfort and hope in the belief in the resurrection.

Furthermore, he recalled that death is not the end, but rather the beginning of an eternal life with God.

The Catholic Prelate also called for unity and solidarity in this time of mourning, stressing the importance of supporting each other to overcome this ordeal.

The Thanksgiving Mass was marked by an atmosphere marked by recollection and prayer. The participants paid tribute to the Honorable Chérubin Okende by evoking his human qualities and his political commitment. Liturgical chants resounded in the cathedral, creating a solemn and moving atmosphere.

it should be noted that this requiem mass in memory of the Honorable Chérubin Okende will be remembered as a moment of meditation and solidarity, recalling the importance of faith and justice in Congolese society.

See also  Edict Ana Lucía Mena Moreno

Writing

You may also like

A former Sayco partner is sanctioned with a...

In Tuscany 236 cases of Covid and 15...

Xi Jinping Stresses the Importance of Strengthening Cultivated...

The African Union Commission and the United Nations...

Tragedy in the streets of Aguazul leaves two...

Tech Talk, The reader’s challenge: which digital? |...

Kinshasa: holding a forum on the new climate...

Baffling Disappearance: US Soldier Crosses Border into North...

Gustavo Bolívar will aspire to the Mayor of...

31 Opinions to Boost the Development and Growth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy