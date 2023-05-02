A resounding scandal at the Ministry of National Education!

Ismail Al-Halouti

Many of the people who are zealous for the higher interest of the homeland and officials in successive governments have always alerted through paper and electronic newspapers and social media that the decisions of appointments to senior positions are marred by abuse and lack of integrity and transparency, as they are often not subject to the criteria of competence and merit, and reliance is made either On narrow partisan logic and the exchange of interests between the parties of the government coalition, or on nepotism, favoritism and mediation, and according to conditions that are set according to the sizes of lucky people from here and there. There are those who were parachuted down without moral scruples and respect for the principle of equality and equal opportunities among citizens.

And at a time when the government of Aziz Akhannouch has not ceased to pledge to reform the education and training system, and the Minister of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, confirms during his media outputs and in Parliament, that his ministry is determined not to rest in peace except when the system reform train is put on its correct track, The reform takes its true place in the societal project, highlighting that the construction process is not easy and requires a long path that may extend to years, in order to establish a public school of quality and attractiveness, provided that the various manifestations of corruption that would hinder the advancement of this important strategic sector are eliminated.

So, national public opinion was suddenly shaken by a loud scandal from the heart of the Benmoussa Ministry, which had previously announced on January 16, 2023 that it would open the door for nominations to those wishing to occupy the position of Secretary-General of the Ministry to succeed the former writer Youssef Belkasmi, who spent 14 years in the position without submitting the desired addition. On the 14th of February 2023, a list of five candidates to pass the selective interview was published on the 17th of the same month.

However, the biggest surprise that held the tongues of many people with excessive astonishment, and sparked a wave of overwhelming indignation and strong condemnation on social media pages and beyond, is the approval of the Government Council held on April 13, 2023 to appoint a person for the position of Secretary General of the Ministry of National Education from outside the list of announced candidates. And the matter is related to the name “Younes Al-Suhaimi”, who was the director of the office of the Secretary-General of the Istiqlal Party, Nizar Baraka, when he assumed the portfolio of Minister of Finance.

It is worth noting that the condemnation of this appointment, which is outside the procedures of appointment to senior positions, has not remained confined only to the educational milieu in the regional academies of education and training, regional directorates and educational institutions, but rather has extended to social networks and parliament through directing some opposition MPs written questions to the Minister of National Education, Especially since what fueled the flames of anger in the chests was the fact that the name of the “winner” Younis Al-Suhaimi, who was unduly appointed secretary-general of the ministry, was not included in the list of five candidates to pass the selection interview that was scheduled for February 17, 2023 at the National Training and Forum Center in Rabat. This makes the appointment invalid and inconsistent with the principles of merit, integrity, transparency, equality and equal opportunities between candidates, which are stipulated in Organizational Law No. 12-02 related to appointment to high positions. This confirms that there are serious violations of the legal procedures governing competition for senior positions in institutions, contracting and public administrations, which guarantee the principle of honest competition.

Then, in addition to the serious abuses in the appointment that left deep resentment and deepened the sense of frustration, there is also the exit of one of the officials in the same ministry with press statements, to say the least, that they are reckless statements, and the saying applies to them “an excuse worse than the slip”, as he justified the failure to choose the committee in charge of selection Any candidate from the five competitors, that there is no one among them or in the Ministry of Will as a whole who deserves to occupy the position of Secretary-General of the Ministry, especially since the person who was chosen belongs to the Istiqlal Party participating in the tripartite government coalition, so that belonging to one of the parties of the government coalition becomes one of the most prominent determinants Basic and decisive in appointment to senior positions in vital ministries.

What should not be lost on the mind of the Minister of National Education, Chakib Benmoussa, along with the Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and all its members, is that with such provocative and arbitrary behavior, represented in the flagrant violation of the requirements of the constitution at the level of respect for the principle of equality and equal opportunities between citizens without the slightest discrimination, and the disregard for responsibility through Preferring the logic of nepotism and nepotism, they only work to raise the level of social tension, and perpetuate aversion to engaging in political action, non-participation in electoral events, and confidence in institutions and officials…