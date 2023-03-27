7
French President Emmanuel Macron on March 24, 2023.Photo: YOAN VALAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
news-content”>
Emmanuel Macron may be at the forefront of pension reform – but not at the top. The parallels to the French Revolution are so numerous that the real culprit should be sought.
This article exclusively represents the opinion of the author. It does not necessarily have to reflect the view of the Epoch Times Germany.
You are also welcome to support EPOCH TIMES with your donation:
Donate Now!
Comments