Home News A return to the French Revolution?
News

A return to the French Revolution?

by admin
A return to the French Revolution?

French President Emmanuel Macron on March 24, 2023.Photo: YOAN VALAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

news-content”>

Emmanuel Macron may be at the forefront of pension reform – but not at the top. The parallels to the French Revolution are so numerous that the real culprit should be sought.

This article exclusively represents the opinion of the author. It does not necessarily have to reflect the view of the Epoch Times Germany.

You are also welcome to support EPOCH TIMES with your donation:

Donate Now!

Comments

See also  Politics - Greens defend decision against National Security Council

You may also like

Pigeons have Central Station almost to themselves

Adel El-Baz writes: Settlement gives birth to a...

‘Pa’ qué mentir’, the new Twister El Rey

Right of way does not justify a right...

LG Display borrows 1 trillion won from LG...

The ‘Clan del Golfo’, owner of Valledupar

Oujda airport records 391 flights in two months

Historic silver medal for Jenny Arias in the...

Book launch today: Leander Fischer’s “Die Doppelgänger”

Al-Bayda security arrests a twenty-year-old suspected of committing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy