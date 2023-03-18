This Friday in the Plataforma program, the journalist Serafín Valencia pointed out the way in which President Nayib Bukele condemned through social networks the driver of the truck that caused the multiple traffic accident last Tuesday on Los Próceres boulevard, appealing to the people’s emotions, and even acting outside the law.

“Hours after the incident on Tuesday on Bulevar los Próceres, President Bukele publicly condemned the truck driver as responsible on his favorite social network Twitter, in his guise as a righteous president.”Valencia said.

Given these actions, he explained that those who know the law call punitive justice, a very primitive type of justice that is based on emotions and the popular will, that is, giving the people what they want, even if it is outside the law, and not what they want. the law rules.

“President Bukele, as the good publicist and propagandist that he is, has studied and understood very well the emotional behavior of his governed and gives them what satisfies their basic emotions, that is, what they want and understand as justice,” commented.

In another example of the image of a vigilante, Valencia highlighted that the Minister of Justice, Gustavo Villatoro, said that from the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism, the new mega-prison in Tecoluca, “no one will walk out again,” alluding to the fact that those who arrive at that place They will only come out dead, according to the journalist.

In this case, he considered that the image of the vigilante is used as a distracting mechanism when there is a need to draw attention to some issues that play against the president of El Salvador.

“This week what better distraction than the tragedy that occurred in the heroes to divert the gaze of the citizens while another extension to the emergency regime was approved in the Assembly, where one year of living without the guarantee of our rights has passed”Valencia concluded.