A rise in the sea drove the Vikings out of Greenland

A rise in sea level in southwestern Greenland may explain the mysterious disappearance of Viking settlements in the region, which spanned from 985 to 1450.

“There are many theories about what exactly happened” to drive the Vikings from their Greenland settlements, said Marisa J. Borreggine, of Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences (EPS) and lead author of a study. , which is published in PNAS.

“There has been a shift in the narrative away from the idea that the Vikings failed to adapt to the environment and towards arguments that they faced a myriad of challenges, ranging from social unrest, unrest economics, political issues and environmental change,” Borreggine, a doctoral candidate, said in a statement.

“The changing landscape would have proven to be another factor challenging the Viking way of life. Along with these other challenges,” he said. This probably led “to a turning point before they left the settlement.”

The departure of these Viking settlers coincided with the start of the period known as the Little Ice Age, which had a particular impact on the North Atlantic. But while cooling and freezing are likely to lower sea levels, a variety of factors have combined to have the opposite effect on Greenland.

With North Atlantic waters “contributing to that new volume of ice, intuition might suggest that sea level should go down,” Borreggine said. However, a closer look at previously published geomorphological and paleoclimate data and the researchers’ ice sheet growth model suggested the opposite was true in Greenland, focusing on the Eastern Settlement of the Vikings. “What we study in our group is glacial isostatic adjustment, a process that leads to changes in the gravitational field, the axis of rotation, and crustal deformation as ice grows or melts,” Borreggine said.

For the first time in this type of research, Borreggine noted: “We were able to apply that analysis of non-uniform sea level change and more precise sea level physics to this longstanding archaeological question of ‘Why exactly did the Vikings abandon the Eastern Settlement? ?'”

What the researchers found was surprising: Not only did sea levels rise due to gravity, but other factors, including the subsidence of the Greenland land mass, made the settlement more prone to flooding.

Focusing on the Viking occupation period from 1000 to 1450, “there is already an underlying trend of sea level rise following the arrival of the Vikings at the Eastern Settlement,” they said. “It’s been increasing for a few thousand years.” But there is also a local effect: “The subsidence of the crust, or the subsidence of the land and the gravitational pull of the water towards the growing ice sheet.”

“Not only is the ground pushed down, but the sea surface is also raised,” Borreggine noted. “It’s a double whammy.”

Up to 3.3 meters of rise

During this period, the researchers found that the colonists experienced “up to 3.3 meters of sea level rise throughout their occupation. That’s two to six times the rate of 20th century sea level rise.” It was pretty intense,” they said.

Archaeological research into the life of the Vikings who settled Greenland along with this novel application of sea level science fleshed out this fascinating story. Looking at the partially submerged ruins of a Viking warehouse, Borreggine noted that an analysis by the group found that 75% of Viking sites lie within 1,000 meters of a floodplain. “This flooding was widespread,” she observed.

The impact of rising sea levels can also be seen in the changing diet of the Vikings; as they switched from their own agricultural products to more seafood, perhaps because their fields became saturated with salt or flooded. Such a change, Borreggine said, reveals that “they were trying to adapt to rising sea levels.”