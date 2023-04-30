a Roman doctor buried with his equipment » Science News

Hungarian archaeologists have found a brilliantly preserved doctor buried with his tools, but who was it?

A team of archaeologists recently discovered the final resting place of a Roman doctor buried for around 2,000 years near Jászberény, Hungary. Surprisingly, the doctor appears to have been buried with some of his equipment, an extremely rare find. The body was excavated by researchers from Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), Jász Museum and Eötvös Loránd Research Network (ELKH), Hungary in 2022. The site was initially identified through the use of a survey field magnetometer, a useful method used by archaeologists to detect and map small changes in the Earth’s magnetic field caused by various natural and unnatural soil features. The investigation identified an Avar period cemetery and small objects from a shallow grave that were from the 1st century AD An examination of the objects quickly revealed that they were from Roman times and were found in two small wooden boxes at the foot of the tomb of a contemporary doctor. The items, which were specifically metallic medical instruments used by the doctor, included high-quality forceps, needles, tweezers, and scalpels that would have been suitable for surgeries. Scalpels were richly decorated and made of copper with replaceable blades. There was also a millstone among the finds that had been placed by the doctor’s knee, which may have been used for mixing herbs and other medical remedies. It is a remarkable find, not only in how well preserved it is but also in the information it contains for the period in question.

Firstly, it is extremely rare to find a complete medical set from this era: the only other known equivalent has been found in Pompeii, the ELTE press team explained. The find also sheds light on a period in Jászság’s history when Sarmatian peoples from the Celtic period were incorporated into the Roman province of Pannonia. It is interesting that a doctor with such prestigious equipment visited this area. The research team believes this well-equipped medic, likely trained elsewhere in the empire, may have visited the area to treat someone. The grave has barely been disturbed over the years and is thought to belong to a man in his 50s or 60s, although the course of death is unknown. The team plans to carry out genetic research, as well as an isotope analysis of his skeleton to determine where he came from, whether he was a local or a traveller. According to Benedek Varga, director of the Semmelweis Museum of Medical History, the discovery of such a collection of first-century artifacts is a “world sensation”.