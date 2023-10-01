A round table to reflect on the issues facing engineering training establishments

The Ministry of Higher Education and Research in collaboration with the National Order of Engineers of Togo (ONIT) organized this Friday, September 29, 2023 in Lomé, with partner actors in engineering training, a round table for reflect on the problems of engineering training establishments.

This meeting, which is part of the “Appropriation of International Standards for the Structuring of Engineering Training in West Africa (ASICIAO)” project, has the general objective of promoting the quality, research and training of engineers. public and private establishments in Togo through the establishment of a network of reflection, actions and influence. It is also an opportunity to share good practices capitalized during the project.

It is specifically about presenting the specificity of engineering training and the approach to setting up a training establishment, sharing the standards and operating rules of an engineering school, capitalized through this project , strengthen the links between training establishments with social and economic actors on the one hand and with ministry officials on the other hand, promote the networking of establishments to facilitate the appropriation and implementation of international standards in the training of engineers, raising awareness of the professions of an engineer.

“We will share the knowledge that we have acquired as part of the project with other engineering training schools in Togo and create a network with companies which are very important in the context of engineering training. We cannot train engineers without links to companies. First of all, the specialties we train must be in demand in these companies. It is in relation to this that we will know whether it is necessary to train an electrical engineer, civil engineering… Also to train engineers, we do not need a lot of resources in terms of equipment. If we have these partners with us, part of this training will take place in companies, especially the practical part,” explained Adekunlé Akim SALAMI, project coordinator.

According to the vice-president of ONIT, Maruis BAGNY, research, promotion and improvement of the quality of training, particularly for engineers in Togo, is one of the important missions of ONIT.

He continued that the organization is resolutely committed to promoting synergy between the State, businesses and technical and professional training institutions in Togo.

» We are convinced that this is the path that can lead us towards harmonious and sustainable development. It is with pleasure that we support initiatives attempting to give all engineering training schools in Togo the assets they need to properly fulfill their mission within the community,” said the vice-president. of the ONIT.

He hopes that this round table will succeed in bringing the world of business and that of engineering training schools in Togo even closer together.

Note that the meeting is placed under the theme “quality and standards of engineering schools in Togo”.

Rachel Doubidji

