[The Epoch Times, January 14, 2023]Recently, there have been frequent scandals in the CCP’s officialdom. On January 13, Wei Feng, the deputy mayor of Huai’an, was formally dismissed because officials accused him of having an affair with Dai Lu, the female deputy director of Yangzhou. Netizens questioned that more officials were involved in the Dai Lu incident, which may cause a big shock in Yangzhou’s official circles.

On the evening of January 13, according to the official account of the CCP’s “Huai’an People’s Congress Release”, the Standing Committee of the Huai’an Municipal People’s Congress decided to remove Wei Feng from the position of deputy mayor of Huai’an City Government.

On the evening of the 12th, the official “Yangzhou Release” client issued a notice saying that Wei, the deputy mayor of Huai’an City, Jiangsu (who used to work in Yangzhou), and Dai, the deputy director of the Guangling District Commerce Bureau in Yangzhou, “had a problem with their life style.” At present, the disciplinary responsibility of the two is being investigated according to the procedure and they are recommended to be removed from office.”

Recently, Dai Lu, the female deputy director of Yangzhou, had a private meeting with the deputy mayor in the wedding room, and the sex scandal reported by her husband Li Moumou spread all over the Internet.

Officially confirmed information shows that Dai Lu was born in 1993 and is only 29 years old this year. She transferred 5 positions in 10 years.

In 2012, at the age of 19, she was admitted to the Procuratorate of Baoying County, Yangzhou City. After working for 4 years, he was seconded to the Yangzhou Procuratorate. Two years later, he was seconded to work in the Yangzhou Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection. In the following year, Dai Lu was transferred to a local street office and became a small leader. A year later, 28-year-old Dai Lu was promoted to deputy director of Guangling District Commerce Bureau.

Some netizens questioned why Dai Lu was admitted as a civil servant at the age of 19?

More netizens are concerned about the dirty and corrupt officialdom of the CCP. Before the official announcement, the Internet broke the news that the person who had an affair with Dai Lu was the deputy mayor of Yangzhou City, Zhang Litao. Later, many officials were included in the list of prostitutes. Including a deputy secretary surnamed Han in Yangzhou.

The Twitter account “Asia Finance” posted on January 13, saying: “The deputy director (Dai Lu) was taken away, and Wei Feng, the deputy mayor of Huai’an City, was also taken away last night. Dai Lu confessed to 24 people, The officialdom in Yangzhou is going to be shaken.”

The news has not been officially confirmed.

A Twitter friend left a message mocking: “I finally understand what communism is. It really is ‘communists sharing wives’. Leading cadres take the lead in setting an example.” “This is Dai Yilu.”

“Officials are just the tip of the iceberg, and you can’t see them in the army.”

“This kind of rotten thing is not unique to Yangzhou! The system determines everything and provides all rotten resources! It’s just the tip of the iceberg!”

