Scientists have found that plants make sounds such as the crackling of bubble wrap when they are stressed by drought or when their stems are cut.

It is difficult for humans to detect these sounds because their vibrations are too high for our ears to detect, but insects, other mammals, and perhaps other plants can hear them.

This means that plants can communicate with their surroundings much more than we humans realize. It also means that by ‘listening’, farmers will be able to know when their crop is under ‘stress’ stress, according to the paper published in the journal Cell.

Professor Lilac Hadani, an evolutionary biologist and theorist at Tel Aviv University, said: “It is clear that an ideal field of flowers can be a rather noisy place. It’s just that we can’t hear the voices.”

While high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations have been recorded in plants before, scientists say this is the first evidence that these sounds travel through the air.

Professor Hadani, one of the study’s senior authors, explained: “In this study, we have resolved a very old scientific controversy: we have demonstrated that plants make sounds. Our findings suggest that the world around us is full of plant sounds and that these sounds contain information, for example about water scarcity or injury. We hypothesize that in nature, sounds made by plants are detected by nearby organisms, such as bats, rodents, various insects, and possibly also other plants, which can hear higher frequencies and extract relevant information.”

He continued, “We believe that humans can also benefit from this information, if the right tools are available, such as sensors that tell farmers when plants need watering.”

The team adopted microphones capable of picking up ultrasonic sounds between 20-250 kilohertz (for comparison, humans can detect frequencies up to 16 kilohertz) with healthy and stressed tomato and tobacco plants that are under drought stress or have their stems cut off.

