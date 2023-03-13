The regulatory bodies of the United States launched a plan to protect the deposits of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after its collapse, at the same time that another banking institution, the Signature Bankunder the same parameters.

The Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced in a statement that clients will have access, starting this Monday, to all the money deposited in the SVB.

With this plan, they assured, taxpayers “will not assume the losses” of the bank and deposits will be protected to “provide access to credit by households and companies”.

Regulators also announced the closure this Sunday of Signature Bank of New York, and promised that the same plan will be applied so that clients are reimbursed all the money deposited.

Instead, shareholders and some debt holders will not be protected by these measures.

Signature Bank, which provides services mainly to law firms and the crypto ecosystem, according to specialized media, had assets of 110,360 million dollars and deposits of 88,590 million at the end of last year.

The New York Department of Financial Services is in contact and has coordinated with the FDIC for its closure “in light of market events” and is “following trends” and working with authorities to “protect consumers” and “preserve the stability of the global financial system,” it said in a statement.

In parallel, the Fed announced that it will put additional funds to “ensure that banks have the capacity to meet the needs of all depositors.”

“The US banking system remains resilient,” claimed.

California-based Silicon Valley bank announced last Wednesday that it was seeking a capital increase to try to deal with its financial difficulties, which had led it to dump some $21 billion worth of investments, with a loss of about 1,800 million.

That announcement led many clients to withdraw their funds, after which regulators had to close the bank on Friday for lack of liquidity., and the company’s stock price subsequently plunged, which in turn affected the banking industry in general, both in the United States and abroad. EFE