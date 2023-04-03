Home News A second Eiffel Tower for Paris
News

A second Eiffel Tower for Paris

by admin
A second Eiffel Tower for Paris

A smaller model has been standing next to the real landmark since the weekend, as several French media reported. At 33 meters, the tower is ten times smaller than the original and is the idea of ​​an event agency to bring some lightness into the world amid the gloomy news of the past few weeks, as “Le Parisien” writes. According to the information, the baby Eiffel Tower will remain standing until April 10th and will then be set up again at an undisclosed location.

FRANCE-TOURISM-LEISURE-ARCHITECTURE-EIFFEL
The new tower is ten times smaller than the landmark.
Image: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN (AFP)
loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Greece is no longer under special surveillance but the crisis is still alive - Martine Orange

You may also like

Sudan.. Suspension of travel buses to the “East”...

Real Madrid thrashed Valladolid 6-0: three goals from...

Targobank creates 100 new IT jobs

[내일날씨] Spring rain from the afternoon, nationwide expansion...

Security measures defined in Popayán on the occasion...

Hong Kong’s “lanyard parade” becomes the new normal...

Warning of SMS with supposed tax claims (BayLfSt)

A French school in Kenitra teaches students “homosexuality”...

To prison allegedly responsible for the murder of...

Bensaïd inspects the Youth House “IGOD” in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy