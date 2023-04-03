A smaller model has been standing next to the real landmark since the weekend, as several French media reported. At 33 meters, the tower is ten times smaller than the original and is the idea of ​​an event agency to bring some lightness into the world amid the gloomy news of the past few weeks, as “Le Parisien” writes. According to the information, the baby Eiffel Tower will remain standing until April 10th and will then be set up again at an undisclosed location.

Image: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN (AFP)



