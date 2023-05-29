Home » A Second World War bunker discovered in a Roman aqueduct » Science News
News

A Second World War bunker discovered in a Roman aqueduct » Science News

by admin
A Second World War bunker discovered in a Roman aqueduct » Science News

Extraordinary discovery during an inspection in the basement of a building: a team of researchers came across an air-raid shelter hidden in an ancient Roman aqueduct

The discovery is made by the team of experts of the Rome Underground group who during an inspection came across none other than a bunker. An air-raid shelter found during an inspection in the basement of a building located in viale Mannelli, recognized thanks to a mix of intuition and knowledge of the structure’s own characteristics. Refuge dating back to the Second World War which was built in none other than the structures of an ancient Roman aqueduct. The ancient walls once used to transport water from the Aniene river to the center of Rome were adapted, during the war, to transform into a bunker. At that time, in fact, Tivoli ended up in the sights of Allied bombers.

To arrive at the discovery, some documents relating to the ancient walls set in the basement of the building were examined. This was followed by an archaeological study by Zaccaria Mari of the Superintendence for the Metropolitan Area of ​​Rome. With a first hypothesis: the fact that the traces could belong to the galleries of the Marcio Aqueduct. At that point the inspection was carried out by the team led by Luca Messina and Federico Bruschini, with the aim of reconstructing the exact route of the ancient aqueduct. But during the investigation the unexpected happened: an owner allowed them to go down to the cellars and here, after passing through a short tunnel, they entered the aqueduct. After a handful of meters they found themselves in front of the air-raid shelter, a sort of barrier which forced them to do a sort of slalom in order to continue. It didn’t take long to figure out what the function of that particular “whistle screen” system was, i.e. to act as anti-aircraft protection.

See also  The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee held a press briefing, and the relevant person in charge introduced the preparations for the Winter Olympics Village. Yanqing Winter Olympics Village basically has the conditions for running during the game|Yanqing_Sina News

You may also like

Several shots in the head kill INTT worker...

They found remains in the rural area of...

Rescuers, volunteers and firefighters: the importance of amphibious...

Giant panda “Yaya” returned to Beijing Zoo safely_Guangming.com

At the new threshold of civilization

Those captured by the Metropolitan Police of Cali...

Ballots, polling stations open in the six Tuscan...

Don’t plow into the domain of sorrow, get...

Pre-candidate Javier Marulanda gains supporters touring Risaralda

SkyWeek, from Sunday 28 May to Saturday 2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy