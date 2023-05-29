A Second World War bunker discovered in a Roman aqueduct » Science News

Extraordinary discovery during an inspection in the basement of a building: a team of researchers came across an air-raid shelter hidden in an ancient Roman aqueduct

The discovery is made by the team of experts of the Rome Underground group who during an inspection came across none other than a bunker. An air-raid shelter found during an inspection in the basement of a building located in viale Mannelli, recognized thanks to a mix of intuition and knowledge of the structure’s own characteristics. Refuge dating back to the Second World War which was built in none other than the structures of an ancient Roman aqueduct. The ancient walls once used to transport water from the Aniene river to the center of Rome were adapted, during the war, to transform into a bunker. At that time, in fact, Tivoli ended up in the sights of Allied bombers.

To arrive at the discovery, some documents relating to the ancient walls set in the basement of the building were examined. This was followed by an archaeological study by Zaccaria Mari of the Superintendence for the Metropolitan Area of ​​Rome. With a first hypothesis: the fact that the traces could belong to the galleries of the Marcio Aqueduct. At that point the inspection was carried out by the team led by Luca Messina and Federico Bruschini, with the aim of reconstructing the exact route of the ancient aqueduct. But during the investigation the unexpected happened: an owner allowed them to go down to the cellars and here, after passing through a short tunnel, they entered the aqueduct. After a handful of meters they found themselves in front of the air-raid shelter, a sort of barrier which forced them to do a sort of slalom in order to continue. It didn’t take long to figure out what the function of that particular “whistle screen” system was, i.e. to act as anti-aircraft protection.