A security plan related to local body elections was arranged in Karachi

Sunday, May 7, 2023, 6:10 am

Karachi (Staff Reporter) A security plan has been set up for the municipal elections in Karachi. According to the details, a security plan has been set up for the municipal by-elections in the districts of Karachi. 302 polling stations have been established, where more than 7,000 Karachi police personnel will perform security duties during the election. 12 police personnel will perform security duties at highly sensitive polling stations and 10 personnel at sensitive polling stations. QRF troops will be on security at the polling buildings, while the RRF force will remain on patrol. It is taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of life and property of the people along with the enforcement agencies.

