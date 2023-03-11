AMADEO GONZALEZ TRIVIÑO

These days the people of Huila have been able to observe on the networks and in the media an interesting display and a leading role that had not been seen before in one of their sons who today hold the position of congressman, who came to occupy a vacant seat for the resignation of his initially chosen Senator.

This leading role has been presenting itself before the eyes of the region, Cauca, Nariño, Putumayo, Caquetá and Huila, as a standard-bearer for their needs and as a spokesperson for the communities, and intends for the National Government to turn its eyes to the central problems that have addressed the abandonment of its inhabitants and also that the essential elements of a coherent policy with the national projects that are being led by Human Colombia are highlighted.

This fact has an interesting connotation in relation to those who hold highly representative positions in the National Government, from the legal adviser to the Presidency, the members of the House of Representatives and other officials who, being from our Department, should try to be the true spokespersons for the region, they must be the main protagonists so that with the support of the administrative and local authorities, they make the needs visible, and not that they present themselves as the managers of this or that work, but that they understand that the public function must go more Beyond their egos, they must seek a way to contribute as a whole, for the solution of the social problems that each of the sectors of the region demand, without taking into account which political group or which ideological current their majorities embrace.

Undoubtedly, it is evident, as many international commentators have argued, that when a politician, officiating his position, presents arguments or postulates himself as the redeemer or the architect of the salvation processes of a people, he deserves a lot of attention and care. , taking into account the background of many others who have made politics a process designed towards the consolidation of particular economic elements, as has happened by the Colombian political class and from which those who in the past have exercised such positions by election of our Department and the distressing sequel that such a situation has generated to think that, as is maintained by some candidates who deserve a review of their theories, we are in arrears to dignify politics in all human, economic and social sectors.

But it should also be noted that many others who have ended up being elected, even by the ruling power, lock themselves in a perverse egomaniacal silence, since exercising their functions, they have the ability to ignore themselves due to their management capacity and let the room pass by. hour that they are responsible for, to join the bulk of those whom the voters will never be on their side again, and that leading role in defense of the communities or respect for their constituents, has to be a constant and a way of persevering in the essential purposes of politics and not politicking as they have been used to.

Perhaps it is time to recognize and demand a lot of commitment from the Huilense senator and demand that he truly support the social processes of renewal and change and transformation, regardless of the questions that are raised by his management or by the orientations of the party to which he belongs, and that, on the contrary, be certain that this commitment must be coherent with the historical process that demands that the peoples demand social transformations and that, therefore, we must overcome the traditional schemes of making politics, so as not to perpetuate the scourges that we have inherited from other politicians who have preceded him in office.