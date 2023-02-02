Original title: A series of activities to commemorate the first anniversary of the successful holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics will be launched on the 4th

News from our newspaper (Reporter Zhuoran) February 4 is the first anniversary of the successful hosting of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The reporter learned from the press conference on the series of activities to commemorate the first anniversary of the successful holding of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics held by the Information Office of the Municipal Government yesterday. The enthusiasm of the general public to participate in ice and snow sports has consolidated the achievements of “300 million people participating in ice and snow sports“, fully excavated and utilized the rich heritage of the Winter Olympics, and demonstrated the unique charm of Beijing’s “Double Olympic City”.

According to reports, the series of activities to commemorate the successful first anniversary of the Beijing Winter Olympics will be organized in Beijing, Zhangjiakou and three competition areas of the Beijing Winter Olympics with the theme of “Extraordinary Winter Olympics Road to the Future Together”. conduct. The content of the activities mainly includes the launching ceremony of a series of activities to commemorate the successful first anniversary of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the “Brilliant Winter Olympics” theme exhibition and mass ice and snow sports carnival, a number of mass sports activities, the Olympic Cultural Bazaar, and commemoration of the Beijing Winter Paralympics The first anniversary event will be successfully held.

Among them, the launching ceremony of a series of activities to commemorate the first anniversary of the successful holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics will be held at the Shougang Ice Hockey Arena on the evening of February 4. According to Fu Xiaohui, secretary-general of Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association and director of Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Center, the launching ceremony is divided into three parts: re-burning the ice and snow, inheriting the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and looking forward to the future together, combining ceremonies and wonderful cultural programs In different forms, they respectively show the utilization of Olympic heritage in the post-Winter Olympics period, interpret the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and look forward to a bright future where the “Double Olympic City” is united and united towards the future. The “Brilliant Winter Olympics” theme exhibition and mass ice and snow sports carnival will be launched simultaneously at the National Speed ​​Skating Stadium, Shougang Big Jumping Platform, Shougang Ice Hockey Arena, and the Winter Olympic Village in Yanqing District.

In terms of mass sports activities, Yang Haibin, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, said that Beijing will carry out 8 themed ice and snow sports events, and will also organize ice and snow carnivals, and set up ice sports experiences such as ice dragon boats and ice hockey. project.

Guo Zhiwei, vice chairman of the Zhangjiakou Municipal Political Consultative Conference and director of the Municipal Sports Bureau, said that the commemorative activities held in Zhangjiakou will have the theme of “meeting in the post-Winter Olympics, looking forward to the future together”, mainly including post-Olympic economic development project signing activities, ice and snow series events Activities, cultural series activities, Paralympic series activities, a total of four categories of 44 items.

In addition, Guo Zhibin, vice chairman of the Beijing Disabled Persons’ Federation, introduced how to continue to promote the participation of disabled people in ice and snow sports in the post-Winter Olympics period. Liang Jie, deputy general manager of Shougang Group, introduced the progress of the series of activities in Shougang Park to celebrate the first anniversary of the successful holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and how Shougang Park will continue to build a “New Landmark of Capital Urban Rejuvenation in the New Era” in the post-Winter Olympics period. .

At the press conference, the “Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics Post-Games Legacy Report” and “Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics Post-Games Sustainable Development Report” were officially released. Fu Xiaohui said that the report will comprehensively introduce and publicize the experience and practices of Beijing Winter Olympics heritage utilization and sustainable development at home and abroad, for reference in future Olympic Games and large-scale events, and further build consensus in the whole society and form Work together to pay more attention to the inheritance of Olympic heritage, truly manage and use Beijing’s “Double Olympics” heritage well, benefit the people, and help the city and regional development.

