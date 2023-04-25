A series of important aerospace achievements are released. The 2023 “China Aerospace Day” home event will be held in Hefei

The National Space Administration and the Chinese Academy of Sciences jointly released the global image map of China‘s first Mars exploration Mars, announced the scientific results of the joint research on the lunar samples of the Chang’e-5 mission, and China presented lunar samples to France and Russia… On April 24th, “Learn about things and ask questions” The 2023 “China Aerospace Day” home event with the theme of “Sky” will be held in Hefei, Anhui Province, and an exhibition with the theme of “China‘s Aerospace Going Global” will be launched simultaneously.

The opening ceremony of the 2023 “China Aerospace Day” home event.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Zhe

The National Key Laboratory of Deep Space Exploration and the “School of Deep Space Exploration” of the University of Science and Technology of China were officially listed; Du No. 2″… At the opening ceremony, a series of strategic, forward-looking, and basic research plans and implementation plans surrounding the field of deep space exploration were also announced.

The accelerated transformation of aerospace scientific and technological achievements into high-quality development has injected new momentum. At the opening ceremony, a number of key projects were signed in Hefei, and the investment exceeded 10 billion yuan. The industry direction focused on the construction of commercial aerospace satellite constellations, satellite payloads and other fields.

At the exhibition site, the “Zhurong” Mars rover model exhibited by the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory (Tiandu Laboratory).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wu Huijun

Zhang Kejian, director of the National Space Administration, said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the National Space Administration. We will accelerate the implementation of major projects such as the fourth phase of the lunar exploration project and planetary exploration, promote the development of heavy-duty launch vehicles, build a near-Earth asteroid impact risk response system, vigorously develop the earth-moon space infrastructure, and cultivate key projects such as marginal exploration of the solar system. Leading by major engineering projects, we will expand the exploration of frontier and unknown fields, strengthen the breakthrough of key aerospace technologies, and drive breakthroughs in national scientific and technological innovation.

Visitors are viewing lunar soil samples at the exhibition site.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wu Huijun

The 2023 “China Aerospace Day” home event is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China National Space Administration, and the People’s Government of Anhui Province, and undertaken by the People’s Government of Hefei City, the University of Science and Technology of China, and the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory (Tiandu Laboratory). A total of about 1,200 people from competent departments, academicians and experts in the aerospace field, representatives of universities and enterprises, and foreign guests from space agencies, international organizations, embassies in China, and scientific research institutions from more than 40 countries participated. During the period, more than 30 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government, and Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions will hold more than 400 activities such as space open day, popular science lectures, knowledge competitions, related exchanges and seminars. (Reporters Wu Huijun and Luan Ruohui)

Source: Xinhuanet