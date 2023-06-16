A series of protests against the abolition of the ‘ecological conversion education ordinance’… “Denying the challenges of the times” :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

The power of the Seoul Metropolitan Council, a proposal to abolish the ordinance on May 30



Parent group solidarity, base conference calling for the withdrawal of the abolition bill



“Put short-sighted party interests ahead of survival of future generations”

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kim Kyung-rok = When the Seoul Metropolitan Council announced that it would abolish the ordinance that provides the basis for supporting ecological transformation education to Seoul students, opposition voices are emerging from inside and outside the education community.

Six ‘Seoul Parents’ Coalition’, including the Seoul Parents’ Association for Realizing Equal Education, held a press conference in front of the Seoul City Council at 10:30 am on the 16th and urged the withdrawal of the ‘Abolishment of the Ordinance on the Activation and Support of Ecological Transformation Education’. did.

The Ecological Transformation Education Ordinance contains regulations such as the establishment of plans and the establishment of funds necessary for the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education to implement ecological transformation education. Projects such as studying in rural areas and exchanging ecological experience education in urban and rural areas are being implemented based on this ordinance.

However, on the 30th of last month, Choi Yoo-hee, a member of the People’s Power City Council, proposed the abolition of the ecological conversion education ordinance. 53 city council members belonging to the People’s Power contributed as consenters.

On this day, the parents’ group solidarity said, “Preparing a plan for coexistence with the earth and nature in response to the climate crisis is no longer an agenda in a specific political area.” We strongly condemn the act.”

“The act of using ecological conversion education as a tool must be stopped immediately because the city council, which should be an example, is absurdly biased,” he said. .

On the 13th, the Seoul Climate Crisis Emergency Action issued a statement and voiced opposition to the abolition of the ecological conversion education ordinance.

Emergency Action said, “In the era of urgent and serious climate crisis, the idea of ​​removing an ordinance to support a curriculum that can respond to climate change and environmental disasters is difficult to understand.” people who build them,” he criticized.

