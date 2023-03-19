CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Reflection, by Writing) Dating a working man is not for everyone, that is why most of these girls like the boy with no prospects for life and who have all the time in the world. Dating a man hard worker is to understand that they will not always be available to you, not every day is related, not every day they have attention, not every day they will be able to go out, it is to understand that they will arrive tired and just take a bath and sleep , and the other day the same routine. The tired face, the body is no longer the same, often the messy hair, but with all that in front, he will reap SUCCESS, with or without you, and even so, he will prefer to go see you at home, and have a good time. moment with you, whether it’s 5 minutes or passing work.

If you feel that you really love a man, you also need to be totally convinced that he loves you, because the perfect love must be mutual, perfect since through thick and thin they will fight together.

Your true happiness will not be based on just sex and physiques, it is totally based on mutual respect, on true love between you and your partner. A woman in love, she is not the one she wants, she is the one she loves. She the one she gives herself completely, not just her body. She the one who knows how to listen. She the one she shuts up when she should shut up, even though her cry of impotence imprisons her chest.

