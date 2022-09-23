Original title: A-share opening: the three major indexes collectively opened lower, with oil and gas, automobile and other sector indexes leading the decline

On September 22, the Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.59%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell by 0.77%, and the ChiNext Index fell by 0.95%. The index of oil and gas, precious metals, automobiles and other sectors led the decline.

Market focus stocks Liren Technology (4th board) opened 1.99% higher, sodium battery concept stock Tongxing Environmental Protection (3rd board) opened at the daily limit, Chuanyi Technology (2nd board) opened 0.93% higher, and Liande Equipment (GEM first board) opened lower 3.17%, retail stocks Renrenle (3rd board) opened 6.73% lower, I love my home (2nd board) of the real estate industry chain flat open, Zhongtian Service (2nd board) opened 8.83% higher, solid-state battery concept stock Jinlongyu (2nd board) ) opened 3.38% lower, Shenke shares (2nd board) of machinery and equipment opened 4.78% higher, and the North Exchange Cheng Electronics (the first board of the North Exchange) opened 6.08% lower.

According to the research report of CICC, under the promotion of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, projects such as smart roads and Internet of Vehicles demonstration areas in various places have accelerated. The rights and responsibilities of autonomous driving are further clarified, laying a legal foundation for the realization of long-term autonomous driving. CICC believes that the Internet of Vehicles is an important infrastructure for moving from the intelligence of bicycles to the era of connected autonomous driving. The continued increase in policies may further increase the penetration rate of the Internet of Vehicles.

(The opinions in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Investment is risky, and you need to be cautious when entering the market!)