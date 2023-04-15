A ship with Koreans on board in West Africa was hijacked by pirates and released… “All the sailors are safe” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Currently moving to Abidjan Port, Côte d’Ivoire

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Ha Jong-min = A ship with 20 crew members, including one Korean national, was hijacked by pirates in the waters near the Gulf of Guinea in West Africa and was released.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press announcement on the night of the 16th, saying, “At around 7:30 pm on the 15th, we succeeded in communicating with a Korean citizen who was aboard ‘Success 9’, which was hijacked by pirates, and all 20 crew members, including one Korean citizen, were safely It has been confirmed,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The pirates allegedly stole cargo and personal items from the ship and fled.”

Success 9, which was hijacked by pirates, was hijacked by pirates in the sea 309 nautical miles (approximately 570 km) south of Cote d’Ivoire at around 11:00 pm on the 10th in Korea time.

So far, it is understood that there are about 12 pirates. The pirates damaged the ship’s communication equipment and engine facilities and fled.

However, the ship is moving to Abidjan Port, Cote d’Ivoire due to emergency operation of the main engine, and is expected to enter the inner port within one to two days.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has held several countermeasure meetings presided over by Minister Jin Park and Vice Minister Lee Do-hoon while operating a countermeasure team for the protection of overseas nationals, and has started to track the ship’s location in close cooperation with related organizations such as the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

In addition, the heads of diplomatic missions in neighboring regions such as Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Nigeria, and the head of Singapore, the nationality of the vessel, have continued to work closely with the host country to secure cooperation in the search and rescue of the vessel concerned.

