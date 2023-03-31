They intended to introduce 4,800 units of that sweet and sour drink without due payment of taxes, as appropriate.

On the Pan-American highway, at the checkpoint in Villa Rica, north of Cauca, in an inter-institutional operation of the Cauca Treasury Secretariat and the Traffic and Transportation Police, they seized 4,800 units of refajo tail and pola.

Alexis Suárez, coordinator of the Anti-Smuggling Group of the Departmental Treasury Department, reported that the lack of tonaguía and the non-accreditation of the payment of the consumption tax in Cauca, was grounds for carrying out the procedure.

The official added that this is a new blow to illegality, since the smuggling of alcoholic beverages implies evasion of taxes that are destined for the health, education and sports of the Cauca community.

Likewise, he urged the inhabitants of the Department, especially merchants, to inquire about the “Anti-Smuggling Law” in order to identify illegal procedures and denounce smugglers and adulterators.

What is the undercut?

By the way, the refajo is a popular drink, especially in the center of the country, made at home, mixing Colombian soda with blonde beer. This kind of cocktail, with a sweet and sour taste, is used on walks, people prepare it in large containers for consumption, not for sale. It is served in mugs, even garnished with lemon or orange slices.

Image homemade slip, taken from the Internet.

It is said that the first publicity references that are known about the refajo date from 1911, published in newspapers in Bogotá by the company G. Posada & Tobón Soft Drinks Factory, which recommended mixing its brand “Cerveza de Uva” soda with hoppy beer. That was a form of what is known today as marketing, to expand the market for its soft drink.

The refajo is normally prepared to accompany roasts and socialize with family and friends. This typical Colombian drink has begun to be industrialized, but the one seized in Cauca was smuggled in, that is, without paying taxes, it is a crime.