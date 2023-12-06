A shooting at the University of Las Vegas leaves several victims | International

Shooting at University of Nevada in Las Vegas Leaves Multiple Victims

A shooting at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas (UNLV) has left several victims, with the attacker already being killed, according to reports from the metropolitan police on social media. The authorities cordoned off the area around noon, just minutes after an emergency alert was issued by the educational center urging students to run, hide, or fight if they encountered the shooter.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill stated in a press conference, “There is no longer a risk for students,” and all campuses of the state institution have been closed as a precautionary measure following the tragic incident.

While the number of victims has not been specified, Sheriff McMahill confirmed that there are people who have been taken to hospitals. When asked if there were any deaths, he simply nodded, and an official death toll has not yet been released.

At 5:00 p.m., Las Vegas authorities will offer a new press conference, where further details about the shooting are expected to be revealed. Unofficial reports from the ABC network suggest that there are at least three deaths.

The shooting prompted a large deployment of police, with numerous patrols arriving at the university within minutes of the emergency being declared. Videos taken by students who managed to leave their classrooms showed police running with rifles in hand.

There were moments of great tension inside the classrooms, with one junior telling local CBS that his sister, who was inside the university during the shooting, was locked up in a classroom with her classmates. Reports have also circulated that there may have been more than one shooter, although this has not been corroborated by the police.

The University of Nevada in Las Vegas is the largest in the state of Nevada, and the shooting has once again ignited a national conversation about gun violence in the United States. As the community comes to terms with the tragedy, our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

