A short novel by César Briceño Toledo – breaking latest news

The new literary work of the short novel genre “Sonrisa de Hiena”, by the journalist and writer César Briceño Toledo, will soon be published, which contains nine chapters with various experiences of a journalist who lives in Loja and who, on stages in Quito and Guayaquil, as a member of the National Union of Journalists; has to face personally and through the union, the ferocious onslaught of a government that did not understand that freedom and justice are essential for the survival of our Republic.

The novel has the endorsement of the House of Ecuadorian Culture Núcleo de Loja. The author intends to revive the memory of a society convulsed by the depravity of all the functions of the State, which instead of safeguarding the well-being of Ecuadorian society dedicated itself to overprotecting the castes of drug politicians and drug traffickers of a few who became perverted; to the detriment of the great majority that is impoverished every day in our country.

As a writer, he has received the best praise for the works in which he has dabbled in different genres such as poetry, stories, short novels, and research; through which, he has demonstrated the skillful management and erudition of these categories. The aforementioned work has a fluent language and is written correctly, by observing an appropriate application of capital letters, punctuation marks and concordance. In literary creation, aspects such as: The plot, human beings, time, space, point of view, stylistic procedure, the axiological, the artistic and extra-artistic purpose have been considered.