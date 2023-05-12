a significant drop in the cost of pasta is expected in the short term, monitoring continues to protect consumers

The Early Warning Commission meets for the first time

The rapid alert Commission for the price monitoring. The Commission, envisaged by the Transparency Decree and chaired by the Guarantor for price surveillance, Benedetto Mineo, was convened to monitor in real time, following the increases recorded in recent months, the dynamics of the cost of pasta and the main factors that make up the consumer price. In fact, the Commission examined the trend in the price of pasta in detail which, as noted by ISTAT both in March and April, recorded trend increases of 17.5% and 16.5% respectively.

During the technical comparison, the representatives of Istat, Ismea and the chamber system indicated that the latest price surveys are already showing the first signs, albeit weak, of a decrease in price, a sign that in the coming months the cost of pasta will go down significantly.

The Commission, for its part, reiterated that it will continue to monitor the actual drop in prices, to protect the consumers.

II Ensures he highlighted how the price dynamics of both raw materials (durum wheat and semolina) and energy are at significantly lower levels than last year and how these reductions will be reflected in the consumer price of pasta.

In addition to the members established by the Decreethe representatives of the Customs and Monopolies Agency, of the Revenue Agency, of the associations of agricultural enterprises, of the milling and production industry, of cooperatives, of distribution and trade, in order to fully evaluate all the mechanisms of formation of the price of pasta and thus be able to better define expectations for the coming months also on the basis of the positive signs of cost reduction of the production components.