A single orthodox monk in a hermitage emptied by the war – Puglia

(ANSA) – MOTTOLA, MAY 21 – Loneliness after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A hermitage dedicated to San Nicola in the countryside of Mottola (Taranto) emptied due to the distant but still deafening noises of the bombs. “We should be three but now I’m alone: ​​my brothers have returned to Ukraine because of the war: they are close to the hottest front of the fighting and could wear camouflage and defend their country”. Papas Ciriaco is an Eastern rite Orthodox monk who has chosen a hermitage as his home. He celebrates Mass in a church converted from a stable, reels off the prayer rope because “the Latin Catholic Church gave birth to me, the Orthodox one regenerated me with monastic life”.



With him were two other monks who, however, left Italy a few weeks ago. “They have been recalled to their homeland: there is the risk that they will have to take up arms. I only hope that this conflict that is tearing us apart can end as soon as possible. So my brothers will be able to return here”, he hopes. His monastic life, made up of prayers and work, takes place in a remote place, surrounded by trees, a dog and many cats. “They bring them to me and I adopt them”, he says while the musical prayers dedicated to the bishop of Myra flood the small monastery. The monk, who is also a priest, was born in Ginosa 51 years ago and after a life of “excesses and vices of various kinds” he admits, he found his way back to God. “In truth, it was Jesus who welcomed me and made me fall in love with him”, he reports as he dips the brush in colors obtained with egg yolk and white wine vinegar. Because he is an iconographer: he loves drawing and painting icons. “I was six years old when on a school trip, I entered one of the many graves of Ginosa. I was struck by Jesus called the Nymphios. Since then I have often had mystical visions but I hadn’t given any weight to them nor had I told a living soul. Then many things happened to me growing up, many really bad ones, I decided to take courage and confide them to a spiritual father: then the turning point happened.



